Sealing the Diehl

SHENENDEHOWA | One of the most suspenseful games in NYSPHSAA tournament football culminated on the final play of the state quarterfinal game Nov. 16 between Moriah and Warrensburg-North Warren.

With the game tied 22-22, Burgher quarterback Mac Baker took the day’s last snap on a fourth-down play — and with game-clock reading 0:00, he threw a pass which Burgher fans hoped would cap off a thrilling come-from-behind effort by their team.

The pass flew about 15 yards to the right sideline, where Burgher running back/receiver Jesse Griffin was expecting to receive it — but Moriah junior cornerback Matt Diehl jumped in front of him, leaped into the air and picked off the pass — then charged down the sideline to score the game-winning touchdown, collapsing at the goal post for a minute or so.

Recovering from stomach cramps after his touchdown run, Diehl described his feat.

“I knew they were going to pass, because there was no time on the clock — they had to — so I caught the pass, made the cut and ran as hard as I could,” he said. “It was the best feeling ever to do it for my brothers.”

With the 28-22 victory, Moriah, the state runner-up in 2018, now advances to the state Final Four. They are scheduled to play Tuckahoe Friday, Nov. 22, in a state semifinal to be held in Middletown at 5 p.m.

Moriah senior Braden Swan played a key role in his team’s victory.

After each team’s tough defense kept the game scoreless for most of the first quarter, Swan inspired the Viking offense with an 11-yard run with 28 seconds left, in which he charged through Burgher defenders for a touchdown, then repeated the feat for another two points. Early in the second quarter, Swan struck again, catching a throw from record-setting running back Maddox Blaise in an 11-yard pass play with 7:20 remaining. This touchdown was the conclusion of a drive that started off with one of several surprises Moriah dished out to the Burghers — an onsides kick that the Vikings recovered.

Baker answered the Viking’s early scoring later in the second stanza with a sweeping end run on a third-down conversion, and soon after he ran the ball with 4:21 on the clock to score on a nine-yard run, capped off with a two-point conversion via the ground by Jesse Griffin.

Moriah coach Don Tesar then executed a clever ploy, reassigning Swan to serve as quarterback for a while. The move surprised Viking fans, who were soon pleased with Swan’s passes on-the-run — in what the Vikings said was his Swan’s first time on varsity playing the role.

“We wanted to do something a little different that Warrensburg hadn’t seen, maybe spark us a little — it sparked us big in the second quarter and we were able to run the ball well,” he said.

Swan struck again on the last play in the second quarter, taking the ball into the end zone on a five yard play with no time on the clock. Swan passed to Blaise for the conversion, and with the score at 22-8, it looked like Moriah had a durable lead.

Tesar said that the Burghers had fought hard in response to his team’s changing lineup.

“Warrensburg made some adjustments at halftime, and it stopped us until our last play of the game,” he said.

The Burghers indeed regrouped in the second half, after an inspirational halftime talk from coach Mike Perrone. He had told his players, “Execute, and you’ll come out on top,” and the players achieved a remarkable rebound.

Three-plus minutes into the third quarter, Baker passed to Tanner “Big Dog” Dunkley, who ran into the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown, reducing the Burghers’ deficit to 22-14.

Several minutes later, the two teams exchanged fumbles: Tristen Hitchock recovered the first for the Burghers, and a minute later, Blaise recovered the latter for Moriah.

In the fourth quarter, the Burghers cranked up their passing game, as Baker shook off attacking defenders on a fourth-down play and threw 10 yards or so to Andrew Beadnell, who ran into the endzone for a 33-yard touchdown, with the two-point conversion good with a pass to Dylan Winchell to tie the score 22-22 with 1:45 on the clock.

Several plays later, Hitchcock intercepted a pass at midfield, but this Burgher drive met up with Moriah’s re-energized defense.

With about two minutes left, the Burghers displayed their determination — with a drive from their 15-yard line to the Moriah 24, featuring several long runs from Griffin, including a 41-yard dash.

Final attempts by the Burghers to win the game included a pass which Diehl batted down, shortly before his game-winning interception, which prompted screams and cheers from the Moriah crowd.

Jesse Griffin was named Outstanding Offensive Player of the game, and his brother Jared was named the Outstanding Defensive Player.

Blaise was named Outstanding Offensive Player for Moriah, and Swan was received the title for top defensive player for the Vikings.

Perrone said he and his assistant coaches were “extremely proud” of their players.

“Midway in the game, nothing was going our way — the onside kick, an interception that went through our hands, and the next play they score on a touchdown,” the coach said. “Anything that could go wrong, did go wrong.”

Perrone said his players responded by making the ultimate effort.

“Lesser men would have given up. At halftime, I said, ‘don’t quit, things will bounce our way,’ and we clawed and scratched back,” he said. “Our players gave everything they had, tying it up at 22-22, but unfortunately that kid made a great play at the end — our players did an outstanding job.

“Kudos to Moriah — they’re a great program, and they fought tough.”

Tesar in turn praised the Burghers.

“Warrensburg was outstanding, they didn’t give up,” he said. “Defensively, they were very tough. (Tristen Hitchcock) played an outstanding game for them — he took everything that came at him. Warrensburg played hard. We expected them to be tough up front and they were. It was a great game.”