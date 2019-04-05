Season starts in Section VII baseball

× Expand Liam Rascoe

Hornets seek to reclaim B title

PLattsburgh | The Hornet varsity baseball team hopes to reclaim their Section VII/Class B title again this year, with multiple players returning at key spots in the field, according to head coach Patrick Shaughnessy.

“Every season the goal is the same, win a sectional championship,” Shaughnessy said. “We are focusing on getting our pitchers ready for the season by and getting our position players ready by preparing them for every situation possible. Not being able to practice on a baseball field before the season has us learning key concepts on the fly. We need to learn them as quickly as possible to be a successful team.”

Members of the Hornets roster include Zach Beiber, Riley Channell, Cameron Colburn, Adam Farrah, Andrew Follmer, Dylan Garrant, Mark Hager, Jaden Kalinowski, Sam Kalinowski, Kyler Lyon, Kurt Ouellette, Liam Perkins and Liam Rascoe.

× Expand Russ Gallo III

Sentinels loaded with familiar faces as they seek return to state title game

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity baseball program made their way to the final game of the 2018 season and led throughout much of the state title game before finishing as the state runner up.

This season, everyone on the Sentinels will know how great it was to get there and how much they want to return and finish the job.

“Our team this year is in a unique position of not having anyone new on the roster,” said coach Dan Dorsett. “We did not have JV last year and had to bring up sophomores, therefore everyone has experience with our system and what we are trying to do.”

The Sentinels return six starters from the state finalist team, anchored by the one-two punch of CVAC all star pitchers Russ Gallo III and Michael DuShane, who were the driving forces on the mound for the Sentinels punch to Binghamton.

“They both pitched great at the end of last year’s playoff run,” Dorsett said. “Michael is a four-year starter and Russ a three-year starter.”

The team also returns all star Nick Robarge-Green to the roster, who was the team leader in batting average.

“Our goal is to try and repeat as division and sectional champions, but more importantly, to improve each day and not get caught up in trying to repeat last season,” Dorsett said. “We have some key spots to fill at shortstop, centerfield, and leadoff hitter. These will not happen easily and we must push hard and focus to get better each day at everything we do.”

Dorsett said he feels pitching depth will be a benefit this season.

“With the help of Terrence Benedict and (all star) Bryce Gautreau and an experienced catcher in Jack Grinnell, that will get us through a tough schedule that is sure to be bunched up due to field and weather conditions early on.”

The Sentinel roster includes Steven Barnaby, Jack Grinnell, Carter Dedrick, Conall Tierney, Dillon Schlogl, Nick Robarge-Green, Carson Reeves, Michael DuShane, Tony Martucci, Bryce Gautreau, Terrance Benedict and Russ Gallo III.

× Expand Duncan Segger

Blue Bombers work on hitting

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bombers varsity baseball team knows it has to make better contact with the ball this season as it returns to Class C competition come playoff time.

“We hit .235 as a team last season,” coach Brian Brandes said. “That is our preseason focus. In June, if we looked back at the season and were able to say that every player worked hard every day to better their self as a player and a teammate, we had a successful season.”

Members of the Blue Bomber roster include Colin Brandes, Matthew Brandes, Warren Clark, Jake Coursen, Jarrett Hathaway, Joey Herzog, Tyler Hinkley, Jesse Izzo, Schyler Jordon, Colden Lawrence, Noah Marshall, Nicholas Marvin, Brooklyn Mayberry, Gage Perry, Duncan Segger, Scott Sharlow and Anders Stanton.

× Expand Connor Devins

Patriots take field with young core

AuSABLE FORKS | The AuSable Valley varsity baseball team will return several players from the 2018 campaign, with most having a year under their belt at the top level of high school competition.

“We’re still very young with a limited pitching staff with varsity level experience,” coach Randy Douglas said. “Our team captains are Evan Snow and Connor Devins. The kids are working hard and we hope to be competitive. Devins, in my opinion, is as good as any player in the league.”

Douglas said the goal is to continue to gain experience as the program looks to “get back on the winning track” for the first time since an 11-6 effort in 2010.

Members of the Patriots roster include Connor Devins, Matt Pray, Tyler McLean, Evan Snow, Troy McDonald, Dylan Leclerc, Mason Dubay, Eli Snow, Kaleb Walton, Spencer Daby, Nate Doner and Austin Mattila.

× Expand Kaden Myers

Leadership key for Eagles baseball

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagles varsity baseball team is hoping to rely on a wealth of experience as they enter the spring season.

“Seven returners from last year’s team with six of them being seniors,” coach Dave Manney said. “We have strong team leadership, which starts with our six seniors and all of our 13 athletes have leadership abilities. This team brings a ton of energy and passion to improve every day in practice. We are having fun in the preseason and looking forward to getting outside and playing.”

Like with many teams, Manney said the key is going to be getting quality innings from their pitchers.

“We will need to find consistency on the mound,” he said. “We have several players competing for one of our three starting pitcher roles and several players that will play a major role in the bullpen. The players have set high individual and team goals for the season.”

Manney said a successful season will be based off the energy and camaraderie they have at practice and the willingness to play any position or do whatever it takes to make a better team.

Members of the Eagles roster include Nate Bordeau, Kaden Myers, Brennen LaMora, Ian McCasland, John LaPorte, Kaden Kowalowski, Kagen Livsey, Alex Trudeau, Connor McGinnis, Ryan Bone, Hunter Lafountain, Bailey Marsh and Ben McCasland.

× Expand Cian Bresnahan

Bolton-Schroon looks to stay on top

BOLTON | The Bolton-Schroon Lake varsity baseball team is hoping to stay atop their division in the MVAC, coming off an 8-1 league and 9-3 overall record in 2018.

“Our kids are very excited about the upcoming season and working hard towards trying to defend their championship,” said coach Mark Andrejkovics. “With only two starters lost to graduation, we have a number of players with experience and success returning.”

Andrejkovics said first team all star Andrew Pelkey and senior Craig Wholey look to lead the team.

“With six returning starters we will have a lot of flexibility defensively and be productive offensively,” he said. “The kids realize the importance of limiting extra outs and not allowing free passes. Their focus has been putting the time into our drills to be solid in the field and efficient on the mound.”

Cian Bresnahan and Wholey will anchor our infield this season, while Pelkey will be in centerfield as one of the best outfielders in high school baseball, along with Colin Bresnahan, Taylor Emmert and Dustin Reiter helping bolster the outfield.

Pelkey and Wholey will provide a one-two punch from the mound.

“With the pitch count rules in effect, an advantage of this year’s team is the number of quality arms we will be able to use on the mound,” Andrejkovics said. “Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan, Dustin Reiter and Taylor Emmert will also look to provide quality innings.”

Junior Kevin Neacy returns for his third season at catcher.

Andrejkovics said the team will look to use its athleticism.

“We will be a very aggressive team at the plate and on the base paths,” he said. “I feel this year’s lineup will be solid from top to bottom.”

Members of the Bolton/Schroon Lake roster include Craig Wholey, Dustin Reiter, Joshua Baker, Garrick Morrow, Kevin Neacy, Andrew Pelkey, Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan, Taylor Emmert, Michael Baker, Marvin Dobert and Kaden Tennent.

× Expand Ben Norcross

Seniors key for Chazy hopes

CHAZY | The Eagles varsity baseball team will have a roster rich with senior leadership as it enters the spring season.

“We have a group of seniors who have many years of varsity experience, along with other returning players who made great contributions to our successful 2018 season,” coach Brian Norcross said. “We went 9-4 last year with some quality victories against Crown Point and NAC. We lost a tough game in sectionals to Crown Point last year.”

The squad returns senior and 2018 MVAC MVP Ben Norcross, along with all-star seniors McClain Dudyak and Bruce Juneau to go with sophomore Riley Hansen.

“Our lineup will be very deep this year,” Norcross said. “Our pitching will also be a strong point this season. Ben will be relied upon for quality innings on the mound. We will also look to Riley and Kagan Clukey for strong pitching this season.”

Norcross believes the team can contend for a league championship as well as a Section VII/Class D title, “but we understand that there are other teams who are very talented as well.”

The Eagles roster includes Ben Dickerson, Traygan Coon, Connor McCarthy, Riley Hansen, Kagan Clukey, Josh Lamoreau, Matt Parent, Bruce Juneau, McLian Dudyak and Ben Norcross.

× Expand Zach Spaulding

Panthers set for diamond

crown point | The Panthers varsity baseball game will take it game-by-game in the 2019 season as they look to be among the top teams of Class D.

“We want to make it further and further each year in sectionals,” said coach Randy Pertak, who coaches along with Brad Peters “We came up short last year, but hope to get back to the championship. We return a solid core of players from last year. We have lots of experience and talent. We have depth at lots of positions.”

Pertak said several players will be called upon to help the Panthers reach their goals this season.

“Zach Spaulding, Cody Crammond, Noah Peters and Andrew Dushane will be looked upon to give leadership and productivity to this team,” Pertak said. “Noah Spaulding, Alex Russell and Cameron Harrington, Tristan Carey and Thomas Woods are also expected to be very productive both offensively and defensively. We have a very solid and deep team. All will contribute at some point this year.”

Pertak added conditioning and building arm strength is crucial in the preseason.

“We have been focusing on our defense,” he said. “We have players moving positions and have been working on fundamentals to improve their needed skills. Success will be measured on learning and growing game to game. We have team and individual goals. If we meet them, it will be a success.”

Members of the Panthers roster include Alex Russell, Zach Spaulding, Noah Peters, Andrew DuShane, Cameron Harrington, Cody Crammond, Joe Safford, Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Noah Spaulding, Jon Ashe and Holden Palmer.

× Expand Brayden Drew

Griffins seek experience on basepaths

WESTPORT | The ELW Griffins varsity baseball team will seek to get into the win column this season despite losing a total of 10 players from their 2018 roster.

“We have 12 players on our team this year with eight returning from last year but only three with any substantial varsity experience which is an area of concern,” coach Don Markwica said. “We are getting strong leadership from Brayden Drew and Will Napper who are our only returning starters from last year’s team. Even though we are young and inexperienced we are showing promise in practice. Our focus is to work hard at the fundamentals and we will continue to push that all year.”

Junior Brayden Drew, senior Will Napper and sophomore Brandon Tromblee will shoulder most of the load on the mound.

“Those same three will be looked upon to bolster our offense along with some pleasant surprises we have seen in the batting cage thus far,” Markwica said. “Our goal this year is to approach each game with the determination to improve ourselves and continue to strengthen our fundamental baseball skills which will enable us to compete with the cream of the crop in Class D.”

Members of the Griffin roster include Will Napper, Cody Roy, Keegan Sewell, Tyler Monty, Brayden Drew, Cameron Drake, Terry Boyle, Gavin Burdo, Brandon Tromblee, Noah Jacques, Derek Cole and Trevor Greeno.

× Expand Kaleb Cook

Beavers look to stay in MVAC hunt

KEENE VALLEY | While the Keene varsity baseball team lost seven players to graduation in 2018, this year’s team will look to stay in the mix of the MVAC title picture.

“We still look to be competitive with key members like senior Kaleb Cook along with Juniors Emrys Ellis and Hunter Buysse,” said coach Matt Mills. “Kaleb and Emrys will look to give us quality innings on the mound and Hunter will be our key player from behind the plate. With experience on the mound and behind the plate we look to lead from those spots and be in all games this season.”

Mills said a successful season for his team will be achieved if they go out and compete every day and stay in every game.

The Beavers roster includes seniors Kaleb Cook, Henri Ernst and Skylar Coffin; juniors Hunter Buysse, Emrys Ellis and Angel Torres; sophomores Sam Baldwin, Sebastian Smith and Julian Smith; and freshmen Aidan Lopez and Lazarus Blacksmith.

× Expand Austin Drake

Viking baseball to be led by experience

PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity baseball team will rely on familiar faces to make their push in CVAC divisional play this season.

According to coach Casey Nephew, the Vikings return several key players, including CVAC Division II all star Dyllon Bougor, who led the Vikings in most offensive categories as well as leading the pitching staff. Zack Baker will move to shortstop while Jerin Sargent recovers from an injury, but is expected to return in late April, while Jeff Strieble will add depth to a pitching rotation which includes Baker, Mark Maye, Alex Larrow and Austin Drake, all being handled by catcher Jon Gonzalez.

“Our core of returning players should be a strength for us,” said Nephew. “The newcomers will be asked to play key roles and they have adjusted well so far.”

Members of the Vikings roster include Anthony Scalzo, Dyllon Bougor, Jerin Sargent, Zack Baker, Sebastian Sprouse, Austin Drake, Alex Larrow, Patrick MacDougal-Lake, Jon Gonzalez, Jeff Strieble, Michael Demarais, Jeffrey Genier, Kyle Bacon, Todd Malbon, Mark Maye, Declan Valentine and Mason Spring.

× Expand Casper LaBarge

Bobcats seek to build

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity baseball team is hoping to work on their game throughout the regular season as the progress toward playoff time.

“We will be looking to play good, fundamental baseball as we get going throughout the season,” coach Dennis LaBarge said. “We hope to get good, quality pitching and defense along with some timely hits. We want to work hard to improve each game and each week so we are playing great baseball come sectional time.”

LaBarge said the team returns three quality starters in Brett Juntunen, Cody Lambert and Cody Peryea, part of seven players who return to the team.

Members of the Bobcats roster include Brett Juntunen, Cody Peryea, Casper LaBarge. Kayden Guerin, Lucas Smart, Dylan Chase, Tyler LaValley, Nolan Knight, Cody Lambert, Dakota Brink and Troy LaBarge.

× Expand Landon Coulombe

Cougars hope for CVAC title repeat

CHAMPLAIN | After winning their first CVAC regular season title since 1981, the Northeastern Clinton varsity baseball team hopes to make the time between titles much shorter this time around.

“This year’s team is a good mix of returning experience and youth,” coach Jeff Norton said. “We should be solid defensively again, as well as have a lot of options to pitch. We have good overall team speed, and have been focused in the preseason on how we can limit mistakes defensively and best capitalize on opportunities offensively.”

The team returns a core of five players in Ethan Garrand, Landon Coulombe, Brayden LaValley, Kaleb LaBarge and Bryan Claudio.

“They will have to provide leadership and performance, but our newcomers will have to make the jump to varsity quickly and become immediate impacts,” Norton said. “I believe we can once again be a big factor in the league and sectional race, but there are no easy games in the CVAC, especially when it comes to Division I play and Class B playoffs.“

Members of the Cougars roster include seniors Kaleb LaBarge, Brayden LaValley and Landon Coulombe; juniors Michael Pennington and Gabe Sisco; sophomores Bryan Claudio, Chase Ross, Hunter LaValley, John Bulson, Samuel Bulson, Aiden Surprenant, Noah Gonyo and Ethan Garrand; and freshman Angel Claudio.

× Expand Zach Miner

Seven seniors to lead Indians

PERU | The Peru varsity baseball team will rely on seven returning seniors to help them make a push for the Class B title in 2019.

“This year’s Peru Indians baseball team returns a lot of experience from last year’s team,” coach Brian Marino said. “Included in those seven seniors are four pitchers. We have several players that we look to be key in our success, including CVAC and Division I all-stars Ryley O’Connell (pitcher), Carson Cunningham (third base) and Noah Lederman (outfield).”

Marino said depth could be key in a very tough Class B.

“It will be a fight to the end with teams like PHS, Beekmantown, Saranac and NCCS, but we expect to be in the thick of the fight,” he said.

Members of the Indians roster include Matt Forrence, Noah Lederman, Francis Knuessle, Regan Baker, Michael Tavernia, Carson Cunningham, Zachary O’Connell, Wyatt Premore, John Tarabula, Sean Crowley, Ryley O’Connell, Peter Mazzella, Zach Miner and Macen Mero.

× Expand Butchie Wing

Chiefs seek return to B finals

SARANAC | Chiefs varsity baseball coach Frank Trudeau believes any of the Class B teams have a chance to win the sectional title in 2019.

He would like it to be them.

“The team has been working hard preparing for the season,” Trudeau said. “Replacing CVAC MVP Zack Marlow both on the mound and at the plate is an obvious concern, but the boys have stepped up and we’re optimistic with what we’ve seen so far.”

The Chiefs return Division I all-star Jared Duquette, while the pitching staff will include Griffin Parks, James Conway, Jacob Schiraldi and Zack Rainville ­— who return with experience — along with Connor Burns, Jack Mather and freshman Brady Doorey.

“We feel pitching depth could be a team strength for us,” Trudeau said. “Our goal is to get back to the sectional championship title game. We need to work hard to continue improving as the season progresses and hopefully peak going into sectionals.”

Members of the Chiefs roster include James Conway, Isaac Garman, Griffin Parks, Butchie Wing, Jared Duquette, Brady Hebert, Nick Holzer, Zack Islas, Aiden Recore, Jacob Schiraldi, Kaden Ladieu, Connor Burns, Jack Mather, Zack Rainville and Brady Doorey.

× Expand Quinn Peer

Defense key for Red Storm

Saranac Lake | Team defense will be a strong point for the Saranac Lake varsity baseball team as they enter CVAC play in 2019.

“We look to be pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Kyle Mochol said. “We are hoping to have a season with minimal errors where we make the fundamental baseball plays.”

Making plays will be key for the Red Storm, as Mochol said pitching depth will be a factor with the pitch count rules in place.

“Ultimately, we are approaching this season as one practice and one game at a time,” he said. “Character, effort and attitude are our main focus. If we can excel in those areas, the wins will come.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Quinn Peer, Jaden Gladd, Robert Stephenson, Ryan Meyer, Jacob Shipman, Austen Reyell, Ben Munn, Dylan Stewart, David Warner, Carter Sturgeon and Johnny Kratts.