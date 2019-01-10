Westport strong in MVAC; NCCS stays atop D-I

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Rachel Storey drives to the basket for two of her game-high 14 points as Westport defeated Schroon Lake Wednesday.

SCHROON LAKE | The Westport girls varsity basketball team held Schroon Lake Wildcats at bay in the second half as they scored a 53-12 win Wednesday.

Rachel Storey led the Eagles with 14 points, while Kaeli Brack added 9, Ella King, 8, Skylar Bisselle, 8, Abbey Schwoebel, 6, Annette Stephens, 6, and Cassidy Roy, 2.

Justice Kowal led the Wildcats with 8 points, while Anna Maisonville and Sienna Secor each scored 2 points.

In Keene Valley, the Beavers responded from a seven point halftime deficit, outscoring the Warriors 24-6 in the second half for a 32-21 win as Amelia Ellis scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Keene while Caitlyn Lopez combined for 4 points and 17 rebounds, Alyssa Summo, 8 points, Emily Whitney, 4 points, Zoe Lavallee, 2, and Megan Quinn, 2.

Samantha Harrison led the Warriors with 6 points in a balanced scoring attack where Olivia Politi and Malena Lawrence scored 4, Aliceson Drollette, 3, Jenna Ford, 2, and Margaret Frechette, 2.

In Division I play in the CVAC, Northeastern Clinton built up a 26-point halftime lead as they rolled to a 52-40 win over Plattsburgh High Hornets. Kya McComb led the Cougar offense with 14 points, while Bryn Sample added 10, Brinley LaFountain, 7, Sydney Hunter, Audi Hollister and Marli Sample, 5, Ellie Praire, 4, and Gabby Dumas, 2.

For the Hornets, Tenzin Pema scored 13 points while Abbie Crahan and Lacy Wright added 9, Jodi Murray, 4, Kennedi LaValley, 2, Elisa Megarr, 2, and Catie Parker, 1.

The Saranac Chiefs built up a 19-7 halftime lead in scoring a 32-23 win over Peru with Alivia Waldron finishing one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and 9 boards. Payton Couture added 8 points, while Mikayla St. Louis scored 5, Kayla Myers, 4, Allison Garman, 3, and Sidney Myers, 1.

Ally Post scored 10 points for the Indians while Kortney McCarthy added 5.