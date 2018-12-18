Second half surges key in girls hoops

× Kya McComb, of Northeastern Clinton, drives to the basket against Moriah Monday night. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PORT HENRY | It was a battle of zone versus man defense as the Northeastern Clinton 2-3 zone outlasted the Moriah Vikings man pressure as the Cougars outscored the Vikings 33-9 in the second half for a 58-26 win Monday.

Kya McComb led a balanced scoring attack for the Cougars with 12 points, while Abby Racine and Audi Hollister each scored 10. Brinley LaFountain and Caitlin Houghton each had 6 points, while Bryn Sample and Gabby Dumas scored 4 points each with Marli Sample adding 3.

McKenzie Sprague scored 7 points for the Vikings, with Madison Olcott adding 6, McKenzie Peters, 5, Noel Williams, 3, Gwen Eichen, 2, Cassidy Rushby, 2, and Kenady Allen, 1.

Crown Point also had a strong second half against Johnsburg, outscoring the Jaguars 27-11 in the final 16 minutes to score a 55-35 non-league win as Shawna McIntosh led the way with 22 points, Hannah Palmer adding 17, Eleanor Harmon, 6, Ani Hameline, 4, and Lilli Peters, 4. Khaleah Cleveland led the Jaguars with 19, while Sydney Selleck had 8.

In Westport, the host Eagles outscored Bolton 38-15 in the second half for a 53-28 win as Rachel Storey scored 14 points to lead the way with Abbey Schwoebel adding 13, Kaeli Brack, 12, Skylar Bisselle, 10, and Ella King, 4. Kate VanAuken and Maria Baker each scored 12 points for Bolton.

× Seton Catholic’s Nicole Bullock led the Lady Knights in scoring against the Lake Placid Blue Bombers Monday. Photo by Nathanael LePage

For Seton Catholic, a strong 38-11 first half was followed by a 33-16 advantage in the second half en route to a 71-27 win over the Lake Placid Blue Bombers.

Nicole Bullock scored 34 points in the win with Kennedy Spriggs adding 25 points and 23 rebounds. Aubrey Bilow added 8 points and 10 rebounds, while Haley Murnane combined 4 points and 13 boards. Izzy Armstrong led the Blue Bombers with 13 points, while Deidra Kellerman added 6 and Natalie Tavares, 4.

Plattsburgh High also dominated both halves in a win against Schroon Lake in inter-conference play as Abbie Crahan scored 22 points with Lacy Wright adding 10, Tenzin Pema, 8, Kennedi LaValley, 8, Hannah Baker, 6, Elisa Megarr, 4 and Jodi Murray, 2. Anna Maisonville led the Wildcats with 12 points as Malena Gereau added 9, Ava Storman, 6, Sienna Secor, 4, and Justice Kowal, 3.