Second-ranked women’s hockey ties

Middlebury College photo VT-021520-SPORTS-womens-hockey Katie Hargrave scored her fourth goals of the season against Norwich.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Panthers closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 2-2 overtime tie at seventh-place Norwich (15-4-2) last week. The second-ranked Panthers (13-2-3) return to NESCAC play this weekend hosting Trinity for a two-game series, with the opener set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The teams skated through a scoreless opening period, with each side getting scoring chances. Middlebury’s Madie Leidt jumped on a Cadet turnover at the left hash mark and fired a shot off Norwich goalie Alexa Berg’s glove. Panther netminder Anna Goldstein was tested late in the frame, stopping Amanda Conway, the country’s second-leading scorer, on both a two-on-one rush and a breakaway. Conway also rang a shot off the cross bar in the closing minutes.

In the middle stanza, Norwich had a good scoring bid when Sophie McGovern wristed a shot from the high slot that Goldstein steered aside. Middlebury quickly countered with a chance the next time up the ice, as Katie Hargrave cut in from the right circle with her rising attempt stopped by Berg. Hargrave put the visitors on top with 9:57 on the clock, sidestepping a defender at the blue line and wiring a shot past Berg for a 1-0 advantage. The Panthers doubled their lead with a late power-play tally, as Leidt fired a shot from the left circle for her team-leading 12th goal of the season, just 40 seconds prior to the second intermission.

Norwich has a chance to climb back into the game with 1:14 of carryover power-play time to start the final period, but Goldstein registered three saves in that span. The hosts cut the margin in half with 10:47 on the clock when McGovern’s shot off a scramble in front hit the cross bar and went in. The Cadets tied the score with 4:42 remaining, cashing in on their third player advantage when Mikah Baptiste’s shot through traffic on the left side found the back of the net. Goldstein made her final save in regulation in the last minute, denying Conway on a breakaway.

In the five-minute overtime, Middlebury erased a Cadet power play as the teams finished in a 2-2 deadlock.

Goldstein finished with 24 saves for the Panthers, while Berg had 37 stops for the hosts. Middlebury held a 39-26 edge in shots and each team scored once on four power-play opportunities.

Anna Zumwinkle and Sidney Portner each skated in their 100th career game for the Panthers against Norwich. ■