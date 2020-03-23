Section VII athletes address end of season with disappointment, appreciation

× Expand File photos A host of Section VII athletes found their seasons over without the conclusion they were hoping for as NYSPHSAA announced the cancelation of the winter sports championships March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Schroon Lake boys varsity basketball team, Saranac boys varsity basketball team, Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team (pictured above), Bolton girls basketball team, Beekmantown boys and girls varsity bowling teams, and the Section VII boys and girls composite bowling teams.

PLATTSBURGH | “I was trying to prepare myself because we all knew it was coming, but when you see it in writing, it hits you a little different.”

That is what Northeastern Clinton senior point guard Kya McComb said when she saw the news break online that the 2020 winter sports championships were canceled in the state of New York.

“It stinks knowing the season has been taken away from us and not having the chance to complete it and see what we could have done,” added McComb, who helped lead the Cougars to their third straight Section VII/Class B girls basketball title as the team was hoping to make the state final four for the second time in those three seasons.

McComb, who made it onto the 1,000 career point list this season, saw an unexpected end to her senior season along with teammates Brinley LaFountain and Taylor Goodrow.

“This team was probably one of the closest teams I have ever been on,” said McComb. “With one exception, we all live next to each other and have our inside jokes. It’s enjoyable to go to practice because you get to be with your nine best friends and playing a fun sport.”

McComb added being in practice, along with winning the sectional title, was the highlight of her season.

“It was always fun and now, I look at it and think I probably should not have taken any of those practices for granted because now, there are no more,” she said. “You should play like every moment is your last and enjoy the time you have to play.

“I certainly can say I have done that.”

‘So many memories’

At the other end of Section VII, the Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team was getting ready for a showdown with Section II’s North Warren when senior Andrew Pelkey saw his coach, Lee Silvernail, walk into the gym.

“I could tell the moment I saw coach something was not right,” said Pelkey of the moment Silvernail told his team the rest of the season was postponed and, most likely, going to be canceled.

“It’s devastating,” said Pelkey. “It has been that way since we heard the game was postponed and this just hammers it home. I understand what it going on, but it’s rough.”

Pelkey said he and his teammates — which included fellow seniors Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan, Derrick Loiselle, Mike Foote and Bryant Mieras — would leave the basketball court with “so many memories to look back on.”

“It’s been a special year and we set ourselves up to be in the position we were in,” added Pelkey. “Since the first practice, we wanted to put ourselves here. We did all the dirty work in the summer and fall and we were focused and determined going into sectionals that we were going to win it.”

Pelkey added the final game of the regular season, where he set the Section VII all-time scoring record, was a moment he would remember because of who was in attendance.

“The entire week building up to it was cool, but getting to meet Dan Munson (the man Pelkey passed) and having the chance to talk with him about basketball and hearing he was following me through the playoffs was very special,” he said.

‘It really sucks’

Saranac senior Connor Recore had the same reaction many young men and women had learning the news their seasons were over.

“It really sucks because we worked to get the chance to prove ourselves as one of the best teams in the state,” said Recore, the CVAC co-MVP.

“I have definitely been reflecting on the season we had since we found out the games were postponed, because I think we all had a feeling this was going to happen,” Recore continued. “It was a pretty good season. The feeling of winning a sectional title in basketball was something that was sweet for our whole team.”

Recore said the current Chiefs roster has been playing together since youth leagues as sixth graders, with a roster that includes seniors Recore, Jared Duquette, Sam Carter, Nick Liberty, Brady Hebert, Cogan Johnston and Shey Manor.

Along with the title, Recore added the team had an off the court experience he will always look back on fondly.

“We adopted a kid as a team for Christmas and we all went out shopping for the child,” Recore said. “Everyone pitched in an it was a great experience for the whole team.”

× Expand The Beekmantown boys and girls bowling teams

‘No regrets’

While the premature ending of the season will continue to hurt, AuSable Valley senior bowler Logan Martineau said he was proud of having a solid varsity career.

× Expand Section VII boys composite bowling team

“I have no regrets looking back — I accomplished everything I could have every wanted to,” said Martineau, who was part of the Patriots NYSPHSAA state championship team. “I was lucky to be on a team where all five of us were great bowlers who I had the chance to work with an learn from, and I think that is why I had the high school success I did. Troy McDonald (another AVCS senior along with Katelynn Miller and Cassidy DeMeter) was my best friend through all of this.”

× Expand Section VII girls composite bowling team.

Much like everyone else, Martineau did his best to keep perspective on the situation.

“I can see where all this is coming from and how bad this is, but its an awful hit to the athletes,” he said.

“It’s tough when the senior year is the one that gets canceled.” ■