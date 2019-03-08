Section VII bowlers set for state competition

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Troy McDonald and the AuSable Valley Patriots will look to defend their NYSPHSAA Division II title at the state bowling championships this weekend, with composite teams bowling Saturday and the Division II championships Sunday.

SYRACUSE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity bowling team will start their title defense of the NYSPHSAA Division II championship Sunday, as the state bowling tournament starts Friday at Strike N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Bowling starts Friday, March 8, with Division I taking to the lanes, followed by the sectional composite teams bowling Saturday and the Division II games Sunday.

The Patriots won the state championship in Division II last season, the first time the championships were held at the new Syracuse bowling facility, with top 10 individual finalist Troy McDonald returning as part of a strong, re-tooled squad who also returns with Logan Martineau and Tanner Forbes.

Andrew Terrell rolled a 1,272 series in the Section VII championships to lead the Patriots into states. Josh Eaton rolled a 200 game as part of the varsity sectional squad.

EAGLES SEEK TITLE

Along with the Patriots, the Beekmantown girls varsity team heads into states with high hopes.

Morgan Brunet led the Eagles with a 1,204 series at the sectional match, and is joined by teammates Ashleigh Barcomb, Alexis Cook, Paige Hilborne and Kylie Hilborne as they prepare to bowl for the team title Sunday.

Brunet returns to states after finishing in third place among Division II bowlers last year with an 1.148 series.

COMPOSITE TEAMS TO PLAY SATURDAY

Along with individual team competition, composite teams will compete Saturday representing each section in the state.

Ticonderoga’s Axel Dedrick leads the Section VII bowlers after rolling a tournament-high 1,314 series in the boys meet. Teammate Gavin Fleury joins Dedrick on the composite team, along with Jacob Deyo, Jordan Deyo and Damien Stutsman of Beekmantown; and Gabe Sisco of Northeastern Clinton. Zach Bush of Ticonderoga is the alternate bowler.

Jordan Deyo had all eyes on him during the sectional championships, throwing strikes on his first nine rolls in the fifth game and nearing perfection with a 278.

Peru’s Kathryn Bowman led all bowlers with a high game of 279 (tying the Section VII high score for girls) and a 1,323 series to lead the girls composite team to states.

Teammates Leita Ciolek and Sarah Williams join Bowman on the composite team, along with Northeastern Clinton’s Sabrina Phair, Willsboro’s Kayla Gay and AuSable Valley’s Katelynn Miller, with Northeastern Clinton’s Cassidy Nixon as alternate.