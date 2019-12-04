Section VII boys bowling: Patriots look to stay on top

The AuSable Valley Patriots have had top five finishes - including the 2018 championship - at states over the last two years, and seek to return if they can defend their Section VII title yet again.

× Expand Logan Martineau

Patriots return strong team to lanes

Au SABLE FORKS | The AuSable Valley varsity boys bowling team will still have some state championship experience on their roster as the take back to their home lanes in Au Sable Forks this season.

Logan Martineau, Troy McDonald, Josh Eaton, Jeff Miller and Conner Laduke make up the varsity squad for the Patriots, while coach Jeff Miller will have a JV squad of Luke Trombley, Ethan Devins, Ethan Taylor, Nate Darrah and Sean Larocque. Garrett Richards, Logan Collins and Josh Daniels fill out the roster.

× Expand Axel Dedrick

Sentinels return experience to lanes

TICONDEROGA | While losing several bowlers to graduation, the Ticonderoga varsity boys bowling team returns a mix of bowlers who have experience together.

“We have a good core of boys on the team that have been bowling together for quite a few years,” said coach Donna Fleury. “They have a strong desire to do well and play nicely off each other. When one is down they seem to make up for them. AuSable should be solid again this year with the return of so many from the sectional winning team returning. We hope to be competitive and put up some good numbers in the league with our eye towards sectionals.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Axel Dedrick, Austin Gijanto, Gavin Tucker, Riley Guay, Tru Gallipo, Garrett Dedrick , Hunter Gijanto, Heiden Morse, Nicolas Borho, Myron Geraw and Vinnie Veneto.

× Expand Mark May

Vikings prepare for new season

PORT HENRY | One year after taking a leave and having a baby, Moriah boys varsity bowling coach Marcia Glebus returns to lead the Vikings this season.

“I’m very excited to be back this year after taking a leave, and we look forward to having a successful and fun season,” she said.

Members of the Viking roster include John Martinez, Chris Thompson, Cayden Mueller, Ethan Madill, Mark Maye and Jeremy Riemersma.

× Expand Thor Frostick

Experience returns for Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity boys bowling team will bring back a roster familiar with the North Bowl lanes according to first year head coach Danielle Menard.

“Our strength this year will be the experience our boys have,” said Menard, who has been an assistant coach with the team for the past three years before taking the helm.

Members of the Cougar roster include Gabe Sisco, Josh McGoldrick, Connor Perrea, Jacob Jarrett, Thor Frostick, Jacob Cayea, Dillon Charbonneau, Nolan Lavalley, Ethan Fassett and Jaycob McGoldrick.

× Expand Alex Deso

Eagles return solid team to lanes

BEEKMANTOWN | Head coach Farole Watts said the Beekmantown boys bowling team will have a solid team taking to the lanes in 2019-20.

“We have some solid returning players and promising younger talent getting prepared for the future,” said Watts.

Members of the Eagle roster include Damien Stutsman, Jacob Deyo, Troy Reid, Ryley Rafalko, Ryan Northrup, Alex Deso, Dalton Seymour, Chane Hoogkamp, Caleb Deso, Brandon Coleman and Nate Bond.

× Expand Michael Trombley

Chiefs look to seniors

SARANAC | Head coach Mary LaDuke said senior leadership will be key for the Saranac boys varsity bowling team this season.

“We will look to seniors Cameron Lashway and Colby Derocher to lead the boys team,” she said.

Members of the Chief roster include Ethan Bowers, Dillan Breyette, Carson Derocher, Colby Derocher, Jacob Fountain, Andrew Gaboriault, Joshua Gaboriault, Elijah Howard, Joey Johnson, Cameron Lashway, Collin Lashway, Kayden LaTulip, Dale LaVarnway, Richard LePage, Marshall Trask and Michael Trombley.

× Expand Daryn Grom-Davies

Hornets ready for lanes

PLATTSBURGH | Coach Cathy Whalen said she has seen potential with new players on the Plattsburgh High varsity boys bowling team who will help the experienced players build during the season.

“Brenden Doherty, Daryn Grom-Davies and Brenden Lee will be expected to fill the leadership role as they are the only returning players on the boys side,” said Whalen.

Members of the Hornet roster include Brenden Doherty, Landon Gares, Daryn Grom-Davies, Brendan Lee, Evan Rundall and Joshua Sharp.

The Peru varsity boys and girls bowling teams went on the road to start the season with a match at Willsboro before hosting CVAC rival Beekmantown Dec. 9 at the North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh.