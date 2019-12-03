Section VII boys hockey: Hornets seek title repeat

Plattsburgh High won the Section VII championship last season, and will now be the target of a very competitive CVAC field in 2019-20.

Hornets seek sectional repeat

PLATTSBURGH | New head coach Joe Tolosky said the goal of this year’s Plattsburgh High varsity boys hockey team will be to remain atop the sectional mountain.

“I believe the expectation for every varsity sport should be to achieve the ultimate goal of earning their school a Section VII Championship title,” said Tolosky. “Our goal is to learn, grow, and gradually improve throughout the season in order to put us in the best possible position to succeed. We want these boys to enjoy their experience and to grow as young men.”

Tolosky said the team will rely on leadership and experience this season with older players on the roster, with key contributors being Greyson Giroux, Ethan Kay, Tyler Reid, Ethan Vaughn and John Dublanyk.

“During the preseason and throughout the regular season we will be focusing on numerous areas in order to get us prepared for the post season,” said Tolosky. “Gradually building team depth, skill development, knowledge of overall team strategy and concepts, and getting overall game ready. Areas that we will be looking to improve are in a variety of ways to help grow both individually and as a team. Skating, skill, flow, creativity, are all factors to help a program be successful.”

Members of the Hornet roster include Seamus Andrew, Joshua Bleaux, Hunter Boadway, Ty Calkins, Thomas Carron, Brandt Clarke, Hayden Colburn, Jake Dandrow, John Dublanyk, Bostyn Duquette, Greyson Giroux, Jackson Kain, Ethan Kay, Evan Kay, Jake Kennedy, Drew Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Jace Lacey, Austin Lucas, Oliver Maher, Dylan Pachter, Tyler Reid, Breyden Trombley and Ethan Vaughn.

SLP starts first season as boys hockey program

LAKE PLACID | While the SLP girls hockey program has already been established, the 2019-20 season will mark the debut of the boys program.

“Our opportunity and challenge is to build a team identity and team culture with players from our two districts,” said head coach Keith Clark. “We are excited as a group to meet this challenge. Much of this team identity will be formed from the play and leadership of our upperclassmen in seniors Tyler Hinckley, Dylan Amell, Hunter Wilmot, Dustin Patterson, Camden Reiley, Patrick Van Ness, Ben Munn and Patrick Wamsganz; along with juniors Anders Stanton and Rhett Darrah.”

Clark said the staff is happy with the team speed and depth as they hope to play an uptempo brand of hockey.

Members of the SLP roster include Anders Stanton, Tyler Hinckley, Logan Brown, Noah Munn-Jennings, Carter Sturgeon, Kaden Darrah, Dylan Amell, Jon Kratts, Hunter Wilmot, Rhett Darrah, Ryan Gallagher, Kenneth Lawless, Brendan Bullock, Tanner Foley, Bailey Bartholomew, Dustin Patterson, Camden Reiley, Patrick Van Ness, Ben Munn, Nick Munn, Brady Tremblay, Tristan Spotts, Warren Clark, Patrick Wamsganz, Carson Ryan, Hugo Hobson, Brayden Munn and Foster Wood.

Garrand returns in net for Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | Junior Ethan Garrand will return between the pipes for the Northeastern Clinton boys varsity hockey team, providing leadership and strength at the position according to coach Scott Lafountain.

“Another area of strength will be the returning play of some of our sophomores and juniors who benefited from our young roster last year and were able to get a lot of playing time,” said Lafountain. “We are expecting a big year from Noah Gonyo and Jack Bulson on defense and Reid LaValley, Lucas Bedard, and Zach Miller on offense. A successful season will bring us to the Section VII championship game. In order to succeed we’ll have to work hard at every practice and consistently get better as the season goes on.”

Members of the Cougar roster include Peter Judkins, Reid LaValley, Noah Gonyo, Avery Sample, Ethan Garrand, Michael Pennington, John Bulson, Blake Chevalier, Hunter Lavalley, Zachary Miller, Owen Hollister, Chase Letourneau, Lucas Hemingway, Tyler Guay, Marcus Bedard, Lucas Bedard, Samuel Bulson, Thomas Richard, Owen Roberts, Ty Vassar and Ryan Johnston, Jr.

Younger players looking to build Eagles on ice

BEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown varsity boys hockey team will look to build a new core of players to replace those lost to graduation after the 2018 season.

“After graduating several key players from last years team including the league MVP, we will be looking towards several younger players to step up and fill those roles on our team,” said head coach Justin Frechette. “As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to seeing the younger players in our lineup develop as the year goes on. We have had a great preseason so far and the players are working hard each and every day in practice to develop their game.”

Frechette said the season will again be challenging for the Eagles.

“Our players are looking forward to the challenge of a very demanding schedule once again this season that will see us play some of the top teams in NYS from both the Division I and Division II ranks, including our annual Applebee’s Winter Classic on Dec. 21-22 at the Stafford Ice Arena, which is one of the premier high school tournaments in the state as Beekmantown, NCCS, Rye and John Jay all will all be competing on that weekend.”

Members of the Eagles roster include Riley Hansen, Tanner Carter, Gordon King, Robert Tetreault, Cooper Burdo, Cody Repas, Luke Moser, Dalton Kane, Carter Ducatte, Keegin Rodier, Anthony Marion, Reid Fesette, Alex Brienza, Collin Latinville, Trent Trahan, Dayton Rovers, Regan Dudyak, Gavin Fessette, Nolan Latinville, Dale Gonyo and Connor McCarthy.

Chiefs return solid core to ice

SARANAC | A total of 14 players will rejoin the Saranac varsity boys hockey program this season in hopes of advancing deeper into the Section VII playoffs after only losing three players to graduation, according to coach Steve Komanecky.

Members of the Chief roster include Austin Carpenter, Garrett Adolfo, Aidan Recore, Erick Frechette, Macen Mero, Dylan Eagleson, Rylee Wilson, Nolan Knight, Ben Phinney, Hunter Provost, Hayden Buckley, Zach O'Connell, Nik Hamel, Sam Betrus, Bailey Marsh, Connor Graves, Landen Duprey, Ryan Maggy, Ashtyn Catlin, Ethan Barnes, Theron Giroux, Ben Bassett, Mason Patnode and Austin Davis.