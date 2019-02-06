Section VII championship season swings into full gear

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Logan Martineau and the AuSable Valley boys bowling team are seeking their fourth straight Section VII title and a chance to defend their state Division II championship at the Feb. 9 sectional meet at North Bowl Lanes. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Landen Snyder of AuSable Valley will seek to claim a Section VII title and a spot in the state wrestling championships as he competes in the Section VII meet at AuSable Valley High School Feb. 9. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Bryce Smith of Saranac looks to reclaim a Section VII wrestling title and return to the state tournament, where he finished sixth last year. The Chiefs hope to defend their team title Feb. 9 at AuSable Valley. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Peru’s Kathryn Bowman is one of the top bowlers who will compete at the Section VII boys and girls championships at North Bowl Lanes Feb. 9. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo provided The Northern Adirondack Bobcats will seek to defend their co-ed title at the Section VII cheerleading championships Feb. 9 at Beekmantown High School. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Carter Baron and the rest of the Beekmantown boys and girls varsity teams will compete in the Section VII indoor track and field championships Feb. 9 at the PSUC Fieldhouse. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Moriah cheerleading squad will compete at the Section VII championship meet Feb. 9 at Beekmantown High School. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Lauren Dixon competes in the high jump for Ticonderoga, as the Sentinels will be part of the Section VII indoor track and field championship meet Feb. 9 at the PSUC Fieldhouse. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Section VII student-athletes will take part in five sectional championship events Saturday, Feb. 9, all seeking for the coveted sectional patch and a chance to compete in state-level competition.

PATRIOTS, EAGLES SEEK TO DEFEND ON LANES

The Section VII bowling championships will be held at North Bowl Lanes Feb. 9, starting at 9 a.m. with six rounds of bowling for boys and girls teams.

CVAC regular season champions AuSable Valley return as the three-time defending sectional title holders in the boys competition, as well as the defending Division II state champions.

Ticonderoga and Beekmantown are two of the top teams looking to break the Patriots lock on the top spot.

In the girls competition, Beekmantown brings a solid squad to the lanes which has only lost one league point throughout the season and will look to yet again defend their sectional crown and make the state tournament.

Peru will be the main team seeking to pull off the upset, led by Kathryn Bowman, who has one of the top averages in the league.

The top boys and girls team will earn a spot in the state meet, while the top six bowlers by average will also earn spots as members of a Section VII team which will compete at states.

CHIEFS SEEK TITLE DEFENSE ON MATS

The Section VII wrestling championships take place Feb. 9, starting at 10 a.m. at AuSable Valley High School in Clintonville with wrestlers from Peru, Northern Adirondack, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley and defending champion Saranac vying for a team title and individual births to the state tournament in 15 weight classes.

Four state place-finishers will be looking to earn wins in their brackets and return to Albany, led by Saranac’s Jacob Nolan, who was the runner-up in last years state final.

Logan Dubuque of Peru returns, seeking to qualify and improve upon his third place finish at states a year ago, while Saranac’s Bryce Smith and Peru’s Alijah Seymour hope to earn a trip back to states after placing sixth last season.

Northern Adirondack’s Jace Filion enters the tournament having passed the 150-match win milestone, while AuSable Valley’s Landen Snyder has surpassed the 100-win mark.

SWIM TITLES ON THE LINE

The Plattsburgh High boys varsity swim team will look to keep their grasp on the Section VII-X swimming title as they, along with AuSable Valley, head to Potsdam State Feb. 9 for the annual championship meet.

Luke Moore returns as the defending sectional champion in the 200 and 500 free for PHS, while Michael Graves returns as the top finisher in the 100 breaststroke.

The meet begins at noon in Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam.

CHEER CHAMPIONSHIPS TO BE HELD

The Section VII cheerleading championships will take place in the Beekmantown High School gymnasium starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 9.

Peru enters the competition as the defending champion in the Division II large school category, while Northeastern Clinton is the defending champion in the Division II small school division. Northern Adirondack will seek to reclaim the crown in the co-ed division.

The Bobcats also return as the defending CVAC overall champion, having earn the highest point total last season.

INDOOR TITLES ON THE LINE

The final Section VII championship event of the day Feb. 9 will be the indoor track and field meet, to be held at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse starting at 4:30 p.m.

Several defending state qualifiers return to this year’s field, including Saranac Lake’s Grace Clark and Edina Cecunjanin; Saranac’s Cameron Duffield, Heather Dutko, Rachael Woodruff and Connor Kiroy; Moriah/Westport’s Logan VanBuren; Peru’s Ella Messner and the Plattsburgh High duo of Joe Gonzalez-Lyon and Jasmine Piper.