Section VII cheer champions crowned

The Northern Adirondack varsity cheerleading team was named the Section VII co-ed and overall CVAC champion at the Section VII cheerleading championships Feb. 9 at Beekmantown.

BEEKMANTOWN | While new champions were crowned at the Section VII cheerleading championships Feb. 9 at Beekmantown, the top program in the league remained the same.

Northern Adirondack reclaimed the CVAC overall championship at the meet, while winning the Division II co-ed title.

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication and that really paid off this season,” Bobcat Bailey LaBarge said. “We are looking forward to go back to states and compete with the other teams and get our name out there more.”

“It is a relief to know our hard work paid off and we are going to keep going into states,” Monica-Lynn Charland added.

In the Division II large school competition, Plattsburgh High beat out Peru and Beekmantown for the top spot.

“We pushed through a lot this season with injuries and cheers and I am so proud of my team for where we are right now,” Hornet Jaelynn Drinkwine said.

“I have worked so hard from the bottom up and I am so proud of my team and everyone who is involved in this,” Shyanna Bushey added. “I am still shocked we are going to states. I have no words.”

“I am really happy and proud because we worked really hard to get this and our hard work paid off,” Aaliyah Prather said.

“It’s amazing to know we are going to states,” Sarah Davidson added. “It has not sunk in yet, I’m just happy to be getting the t-shirt.”

The Moriah varsity cheerleading team was named the Section VII/Division II small school champion at the Section VII cheerleading championships Feb. 9 at Beekmantown.

In the Division II small school competition, it was a successful return to competitive cheer for the Moriah Vikings, who took the top spot over Saranac and Northeastern Clinton.

“We did not think we were capable of this,” Megan Maye said. “The season started out a little rough and we were able to get our acts together and now we are here. It feels so cool that we get to go to states”

“I’m so shocked and so happy,” Emily Gangi added. “We are so excited for this. I don’t even know right now. I am just so excited.”

OTHER EVENTS AWARDED

Awards were also handed out in the jump-off and extension hold events.

Dustin Barclay of Northern Adirondack won the jump-off event, with teammate Kiara Colgan second, followed by Liv Perry of Saranac, Alexis Kerr of Northern Adirondack and Morgan Sadowski of Moriah.

In the extension hold event, the Saranac team of Madison Burns, Shawna Manor, Sabrina LaGrave and Madi Carter beat out teammates Ali Poulin, Tayler Bezio, Liv Perry and Emma Pelerin for the title. The Northern Adirondack team of Jadyn LaValley, Brady O’Connor, Josh Allen and Elyse Hogan was third.