Section VII determines indoor track and field state team

× Expand Jill Lobdell Angelena Lyons made the Section VII state indoor track and field team in two events, placing first in the 55 dash while placing second in the triple jump.

PLATTSBURGH | The top indoor track and field athletes from the 2019-20 season returned to the Plattsburgh State Field House a week after the Section VII championships to set the Section VII team that will compete at the NYSPHSAA state championship meet March 7 in Staten Island.

The Moriah/Boquet Valley team of Denali Garnica, Gage Perry, Landon Peters and Emery Tausinger earned the state bid in the 3,200 relay.

“I think we did very well overall today and we will be working hard to run our best at states,” said Garnica. “We know the track is really nice down there so we are looking forward to having a great run.”

In the 640 relay, the Saranac team of Zashon Abrams, Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi and Alex Stack earned the state bid, making up for last week when a botched exchange led to a second place finish.

“It was king of a revenge thing where we wanted to get that spot on the state team,” said Abrams, who also completed a season sweep of the 55 dash by earning the top bid, with second individual bid going to Tanner Estes of Plattsburgh High.

Beekmantown’s Angelina Lyons won the girls 55 dash, with Abi Batu-Tiako (wins in 55 hurdles, triple jump) of Plattsburgh High placing second. Lyons completed the postseason sweep of the event.

“Abi is a really good competitor and it feels good to have won this event in the last two weeks,” said Lyons.

M/BV’s Sophia McKiernan scored two state bids, winning the 1,500 with Nora Graves of PHS placing second before placing second in the 1,000 behind Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff.

“I don’t think I ran this week as fast as I did last week because there was not as much competition, but I am very happy to get a first place finish and go to states,” said McKiernan.

Lizzie Rich of Ticonderoga and Caylen Skiff of Saranac Lake had the top two places in the shot put.

“I was really nervous o my first throw, but the second throw was the best I have ever done,” said Skiff. “It has been a really good season as I only do indoor.”

Other state qualifiers include:

Girls 3,200: Peru (Abby Bruce, Sara Crippen, Harley Gainer, Jennifer Owen)

Boys 55 hurdles: Mathieu Durkin (PHS), Aidan Hoogkamp (BCS)

Girls 55 hurdles: Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS), Kennedy Baker (PHS)

Boys 1,600: Jake Glicksman (Seton), Peter Fogarty (SLCS)

Girls 64- relay: Saranac (Katelyn Blair, Marissa LeDuc, Mackenzie Converse, Olivia Davis)

Boys 600: Rowan Jackson (PHS), Zach Rainville (SCS)

Girls 600: Sara Crippen (PCS), Lexie Neale (PHS)

Boys 300: Dade Cox (BCS), Michael McBride (PCS)

Girls 300: Mackenzie Converse (SCS), Leah Madden (SCS)

Boys 1,000: Micah McCulley (SLCS), Logan VanBuren (M/BV)

Boys 3,200: Peter Fogarty (SLCS), Emery Tausinger (M/BV)

Girls 3,000: Lily Potthast (AVCS), Faline Yang (Seton)

Boys 1,600 relay: Beekmantown (Aidan Hoogkamp, Alexander Jock, Iziah Jock, Dade Cox)

Girls 1,600 relay: Beekmantown (Mikayla Hamel), Kennedy Ritter, Samantha DeMeter, Danielle Dyke)

Boys shot put: Patrick Alberga (SLCS), Connor Kiroy (SCS)

Boys weight throw: Connor Kiroy (SCS), Casey Breyette (SCS)

Girls weight throw: Mia Sanford (SLCS), Madison DuBray (SCS)

Boys high jump: Benjamin Bourdeau (PHS), Hadden Barcomb (PCS)

Girls high jump: Marissa LeDuc (SCS), Angelena Fay (SCS)

Boys long jump: Garrett Adolfo (SCS), Jaylen Gonzalez (PHS)

Girls long jump: Gabriella Laundry (PHS), Kennedy Baker (PHS)

Boys triple jump: Kyle LaValley (PHS), Adam Elshafay (PHS)

Girls triple jump: Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS), Angelina Lyons (BCS) ■