Section VII football: state finalists Vikings seek return to Dome

Vikings set sights back to Carrier Dome

PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity football program will spend the season working towards the goal of playing in the final week of the 2019 fall year for the second time in a row.

The Vikings won nine straight games after starting the season 0-2 last year, making to the state finals before falling to the merged CSP team.

“We are preparing for the season and have had a good preseason leading up to this,” said coach Don Tesar. “It takes a lot of hard work to get to where we were last year, and so far they have been putting it in.”

All state linemen Mike Rollins and Myles Madill return to anchor both sides of the trenches, while Mark Maye, Cody Petro, Jeffrey Genier, Ron Ward, Declan Valentine, Bryce Hammond, Roland Cowin, Hayden Trow and Chris Thompson will also work into the line and linebacking rotation.

Jeffrey Strieble returns at the quarterback position, with Todd Malbon adding depth. The backfield will also include Matt Diehl, Maddox Blaise, Kyle Briggs, Addison Hanchett, Caleb Harris and Braden Swan.

Mike Demarais will be at tight end.

Patriots ready for new season

CLINTONVILLE | After a season that ended in the Section VII/Class C title game, the AuSable Valley varsity football team will start the new season in the hopes of only having to focus on the field.

After a late season coaching change to end 2018, Kyle Nolan will lead the Patriots into the new season.

“This is a young team with a new coaching staff,” said Nolan. “Nonetheless, we are looking forward to a competitive season.”

The Patriots return one of the top passing combinations in the CVAC with quarterback Evan Snow and receiver Luis Perez, with Carter Matzel also expected to help in the skill positions.

On the line, Joe Lloyd returns to anchor a young but, “tough and determined,” core of linemen.

Members of the roster include Domonick Betters, Kyle Bradley, Brian Carter, Nathan Doner, Eli Douglas, Mason Dubay, Austin Dukett, Rowen Dulka, Trent Gravelle, River Hanf, Nathan Holzer, Joe Lloyd, Steven Malskis, Carter Matzel, Jesse McLean, Damien Murphy, Alex Nelson, Luis Perez, Grant Pray, Noah Prentiss, Evan Snow, Keegan Snow, Ben Sprague, Calvin Stevens, Dylan Goodrow, Drake Dulka, Grady Tender and Kaleb Walton.

Eagles looks to remain at Class B summit

BEEKMANTOWN | Of the many things the Beekmantown Eagles can take away from the 2018 season, it may be the fact they gave the biggest scare of the playoffs to the eventual state champion, Glens Falls.

Now, the Eagles have the focus on the 2019 season, as the defending Section VII/Class B and CVAC champions hope to return to the state quarterfinal rounds and do more than scare the opponent.

Garrett Stevens, Connor Mcginnis, Jonah Phanuef, Jalen Belrose, Carson Lapier and Kaden Myers return as key seniors for the Eagles.

The roster also includes Aidan Hoogkamp, Andrew Vannatten, Cade Preston, Cornal Brinson, Dylan Ferrigno, Ethan Barber, Evan Griffith, Gavin Fessette, Gordy King, Grant Decker, Hayden McGarvey, Isaac McClatchie, Jacob Lamare, Julian Nelson, Matt Dion, Nate Bordeau, Nate Finley, Pat Pantazis, Robert Barcomb, Ryley Rafalko, Shawn Jimenez, Steve Maiorca and Troy Reid.

Peru building with Keleher at the helm

PERU | With Pat Keleher returning home to lead the team, the Peru varsity football program hopes to regain their spot atop the CVAC and Class B standings in Section VII.

“We have a nice mix of returning experience and new players with 16 returners and 17 new players,” Keleher said. “We have very good experience in the skill areas on offense and in the secondary and linebackers on defense. We will be young on the offensive and defensive lines and at the quarterback position, but not untalented in those areas. There will be some growing pains, we have a new staff this year, some scheme changes and some of the inexperience but I am excited for the potential of this team.”

Keleher said the team will rely on returning members of the team to show leadership.

“Austin Carpenter, Kasen Brennan and Gavin Padron are all in their third year as varsity starters,” said Keleher. “Ian Joy, Chris Mitchell, Austin Varno and Tanner Wright are players who now have to move into key roles as seniors. Zach Swyers, Ethan Lawrence, Keegan Smith and Zach O’Connell are some young guys who have to step in and play some key roles. Finally we will rely heavily on Xavier LaFountain and Dylan Brown to anchor an inexperienced defensive line early until the other kids come along.”

With the mix of newcomers and experience, Keleher said the goals for the program will remain the same.

“As always here at Peru we expect to compete for a league and sectional championship,” he said. “We always set the bar high and have high expectations for our program. They will both be difficult goals to achieve but we are excited for the challenge and where the journey will take us.”

Members of the Peru roster include Santo Diaz, Keegan Smith, Austin Carpenter, Eric Frechette, Zach O’Connell, Mason Mero, Connor Hart, Austin Varno, Brayden Miner, Ian Joy, Parker Barnaby, Brady Bushey, Ray Beebe, Avery Ruddy, Brady Hanson, Mike Blowers, Braden Choules, Kasen Brennan, Gavin Padron, Jack Hanson, Zack Swyers, Tanner Wright, Ryan Heaney, Kaleb Martineau, Maurice Bombard, Tyler Ormsby, Shawn Joiner, Ethan Lawrence, Dustin Goddeau, Xavier LaFountain, Hevyn Duval, Dylan Brown and Chris Mitchell.

Hornets ready to move forward with new staff

PLATTSBURGH | With former head coach Patrick Keleher moving onto his hometown Peru football program, the Plattsburgh High Hornets will turn to a familiar face in Mike Bordeau, who coached from 1999-2008.

“The group has a number of experienced and talented returning players,” said Bordeau. “Several newcomers are in the midst of very competitive battles for starting positions. The coaches are evaluating the team in hopes of finding the right combinations of offensive, defensive, and special teams personnel for Plattsburgh to be a factor in the 2019 CVAC Class B Championship hunt.”

Ian Detulleo returns to lead the Hornets at the quarterback position, and is joined by four returning linemen on Alex Brown, Andy Brown, Dylan Loveless and Kaden Douglas-LaDuke.

Kyle LaValley and Hayden Dandrow return at linebacker, while Liam Perkins will help anchor the defensive backs.

Members of the roster include Ian Detulleo, Jaylen Gonzalez, Kyle LaValley, Ben Bordeau, Liam Perkins, Dylan Garrant, Corbin Burch, Jayvon Carpenter, Landon Coon, Foster Ovios, Ethan Walters, Colin Golden, Dylan Loveless, Marc Malseptic, Travis Giroux, Corbin Murray, Alex Brown, Kaden LaDuke, Lucien Rose, Andy Brown, Ronin Rose, Eric Odnoha, Xavier Powell, Hayden Dandrow and Myles King.

Chiefs set to defend Class C crown

SARANAC | In a matter of three years, the Saranac varsity football program regenerated itself into a Section VII/Class C champion.

For the next step, the goal will be to repeat.

While graduation hit the skill positions hard for the Chiefs, a solid core of experienced linemen will help lead the team through the season.

Casey Breyette returns to help anchor a line which will include Colin Lamora, Connor Kiroy, Bailey Marsh, Caiden Premore, Emilo Lugo, Gavin Coryea, Kaden LaDieu, Nick Holzer, Robbie Velie, Tim Gadway and Tyler Freeman.

Conner Burns and Gabe Clausen are the two quarterbacks on the roster who will be looked to take the huddle over from all state signal caller Luke Maye, while Bryce Smith returns to help find a replacement for all state receiver Jacob Nolan, along with Colby Coryer and John Church at tight end.

Addison Kelting, Alex Christman, Garrett Adolfo, Robert Foley and Hunter Devins will all seek time in the backfield, while Adolfo returns as one of the leagues top kickers.

Red Storm football builds on experience

SARANAC LAKE | Red Storm varsity football coach Eric Bennett said he hopes the 2019 version of Saranac Lake will improve upon a season that saw them in a difficult state.

After not winning a game last season, the Red Storm return to the field with a solid core who have been building in knowledge of the game and fundamentals.

“We are returning a number of starters at key positions and look to improve upon a difficult season last year,” Bennett said. “We are focusing on playing with intensity and sound fundamentals. We expect to be competitive.”

Senior Ben Munn returns at running back and linebacker for the Red Storm, the lone returning all star on the roster.

Junior quarterback Rhett Darrah also returns, and will be bolstered by returning linemen Patrick Alberga, Sean Sanford, Jackson Hunt-Lamb, Carter Gagnon and Riley Deangelis. Riley Deangelis and Wyatt Gladd will also see time in the trenches.

Senior Braden Ryan joins Munn in the backfield, along with Isaiah Buckley, Sam Donaldson, Dylan Stewart, Logan Brown, Austin Comiskey and Hunter Lacey.

Outside receivers include returning senior Kenny Dashnaw along with David Warner, David Rascoe and Jeffrey LaVair.

Sentinels look to compete with rest of CVAC

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity football team will enter a new season with a new coach, as Bobby Porter will take the helm as the new headman for the Sentinels.

“We expect to be competitive every week,” Porter said. “Preparation is key and our players worked very hard in July and August to prepare for the season. We are a young team on paper but I believe our players will play well beyond their years.”

Porter said the team has entered camp wanting to improve.

“I believe this attitude will lead to a lot of great games throughout Section VII this year and we are going to be in many of them.”

The Sentinels return quarterback Terrence Benedict, along with backs Dillon Schlogl, Carter Dedrick, Aiden Porter and Owen Stonitsch; and lineman Steven Barnaby, Dereck Joiner and Noah Bogart.

“We are looking for Owen to help fill Ty Schlogl’s shoes,” said Porter. “Owen broke his collar bone in week five last year, and he is eager to get back. Monty Benedict has been working hard to step into the hole left by four-year starter Michael DuShane. We are looking to have linemen positions filled by Layne Lambert, Joiner, Bogart, Barnaby, Gavin Ross, Nick Gallo and Gavin Tucker, who are all working hard to get into the rotation.”