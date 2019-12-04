Section VII girls bowling: Eagles look to extend decade of dominance

The Beekmantown girls varsity bowling team is the only program in Section VII to have claimed the sectional title in every year of the 2010's, and they will seek to start a new decade of dominance this season on the lanes.

Eagles want to defend their title

BEEKMANTOWN | The varsity girls bowling team here is ready for another season, where the goal remains winning the league and sectional titles, along with a strong showing at states.

“We have many key players returning this year and I have high expectations for the season with both teams,” said head coach Farole Watts. “We hope to win the CVAC title again and have success on sectional day.”

The Eagle roster include Morgan Burnet, Kylie Hilborne, Paige Hilborne, Alexa Sampica, Abigail Fessette, Julia Ashline, Harley Staley and Dayna Provost.

Three return to lanes for Patriots ladies

Au SABLE FORKS | State qualifier Katelynn Miller is joined by Breanna Lacy and Madison Tromblee as returning members of the AuSable Valley girls varsity bowling team, looking to bring along a core of new members for head coach Jeff Miller.

Four newcomers join the team, including Cassidy Demeter, Makayla Lewallen, Shayla Cumber and Cheyanne Foley.

Sentinels look to build throughout season

TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel varsity girls bowling team will have some experience returning this season, but will rely on a set of new bowlers to help reload.

“We have three girls that have been bowling together for several years. They have a strong desire to learn and improve,” said coach Donna Fleury. “Overall, we are inexperienced and have small numbers.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Adriana Borho, Jade Frasier, Kim Wojick, Makayla Huestis, Kaelee Kristensen and Teegan McLaughlin.

Vikings return four to lanes

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Vikings girls varsity bowling team will return four bowlers from last season, along with coach Marcia Glebus.

Members of the Viking roster include Shyann Hargett, Sam Virmala, Emily Slattery, Kenzee Cutting, Jillian McKiernan, Sarah Shoobe, Serena Beeman and Maria Cutting.

Cougars bring fresh faces to lanes

CHAMPLAIN | New head coach Danielle Menard said there will be plenty of new faces in the Northeastern Clinton varsity girls bowling roster this season, after graduating two top of the page bowlers in Sabrina Phair and Cassidy Nixon.

“We are a very young team this year. Especially for the girls team,” Menard said.

Members of the Cougar roster include sole returnee Liberty Bourque and newcomers in eighth grader Alyvia Vaughan and seventh graders Kaytlynn Lafountain, Sierra Galusha, Yasemin Ero, Keira MacKinnen and Brooke Mesec.

Weir to lead Chiefs

SARANAC | Senior Gabby Weir will be the bowler called on to lead the Saranac girls varsity bowling team, according to head coach Mary LaDuke.

Members of the Chief roster include Haley Agoney, Chelsea Ashline, Madison Baker, Elizabeth Duffy, Amy Farnsworth, Alexis Fountain, Abigail Vaughn, Jasmine Walters and Gabby Weir.

Development key to Hornet season

PLATTSBURGH | Coach Cathy Whalen is looking for the members of the Plattsburgh High girls varsity bowling team to develop and improve throughout the season.

“The girls team has no returners. Juniors Sarah Hosler, Savannah Hosler and Ayrika Lanum will be the core newcomers to watch,” Whalen said.

Members of the Hornet roster include Kaylee Crossley, Sarah Hosler, Savanna Hosler, Kaitlyn LaBombard, Ayrika Lanum, Scotlyn McCormick, Jennah Randall and Valerie Stacey-Patrie.

The Willsboro varsity bowling team started the 2019-20 season with a home match against Peru Dec. 6 at Willsborough Lanes, and will continue the season with a match against Moriah Dec. 9.

The Peru varsity boys and girls bowling teams went on the road to start the season with a match at Willsboro before hosting CVAC rival Beekmantown Dec. 9 at the North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh.CVAC