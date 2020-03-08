Section VII girls compete at state indoor meet

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Marissa LeDuc placed 23rd in the high jump at the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field meet Saturday.

STATEN ISLAND | The Section VII girls indoor track and field team competed at the NYSPHSAA championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex Saturday.

Long jumper Marissa LeDuc of Saranac had the highest place individual finish for Section VII, coming in 23rd in the high jump.

Full results for Section VII athletes are as follows:

55 dash: 31. Angelina Lyons (BCS) 7.82; 32. Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS) 7.82

300: 31. Mackenzie Converse (SCS) 46.63

600: 28. Sara Crippen (PCS) 1:49.53; 30. Lexie Neale (PHS) 1:58.81

1,000: 28. Rachael Woodruff (SCS) 3:06.50, 31. Sophia McKiernan (M/BV) 3:21.30

1,500: 29. Sophia McKiernan (M/BV) 5:23.81, 30. Nora Graves (PHS) 5:38.02

3,000: 28. Lily Potthast (AVCS) 10:44.85, 32. Faline Yang (Seton) 11:58.28

55 hurdles: 24. Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS) 9.37, 32. Kennedy Baker (PHS) 10.56

800 relay: 21. Saranac (Katelyn Blair, Marissa LeDuc, Mackenzie Converse, Olivia Davis) 1:54.58

1,600 relay: 19. Beekmantown (Mikayla Hamel, Kennedy Ritter, Samantha DeMeter, Danielle Dyke) 4:39.44

3,200 relay: 18. Peru (Abby Bruce, Sara Crippen, Harley Gainer, Jennifer Owen) 11:08.76

High jump: 23. Marissa LeDuc (SCS) 4-10, 30. Angelena Fay (SCS) 4-8

Long jump: 27. Gabriella Laundry (PHS) 14-11.75, 32. Kennedy Baker (PHS) 14-2.75

Triple jump: 30. Angelina Lyons (BCS) 32-2.50, Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS) fouled on attempts

Shot put: 25. Lizzie Rich (TCS) 29-5.25, 28. Caylen Skiff (SLCS) 24-5.25

Weight throw: 27. Madison DuBray (SCS) 34-11.75, 28. Mia Sanford (SLCS) 34-11.5