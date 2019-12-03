Section VII girls hockey: Hornets look to fend off SLP, Eagles

The Plattsburgh High girls varsity hockey team will seek to defend their Section VII title against local rivals SLP and Beekmantown in the 2019-20 season.

× Expand Natalie Kay

Hornets hockey seeks repeat

PLATTSBURGH | The defending Section VII champions will seek to return to the state finals this season, as Plattsburgh High brings in a new coach in Trevor Cameron.

“We have been focusing on having well planned, strong practices with a focus on conditioning,” said Cameron. “We return our goalie and defenders along with a core of scorers at forward. We have some good experience and depth.”

Ava Julian will be back between the pipes for the Hornets, while Gillian Boule returns at center and Taylor Heywood at defense. McKenzie Brown, Avery Holland, Natalie Kay and Morgan Reid will also be looked at to contribute.

Members of the Hornets roster include Ava Julian, Abbie Phillips, Taylor Heywood, Natalie Kay, Avery Holland, McKenzie Brown, Tekla Fine-Lease, Abby LeBrun, Ada Johnson, Gillian Boule, Christina Maglione, Sarique Moore, Susie Kennedy, Karah Curran, Reylyn Giroux, Morgan Reid, Reese Montville, Rebecah Courson, Rachel Madore, Amanda Vaughn, Amelia LeBrun and Ava Perry.

Cameron is assisted by Cailee LaPorte, Courtney Moriarty and Kara Barber.

× Expand Madelyn Gay

SLP looking to return to postseason

SARANAC LAKE | The SLP girls varsity hockey team will look to return to the sectional final again this season, in hopes of hoisting the title.

“Our strengths are solid defense and goaltending,” said head coach Bill Peer. “Replacing goal scorers Lea Hill and Lydia Bullock will be our challenge.”

Members of the SLP roster include Brooke Paries, Chloe Reardon, Tailor Whitson, Brooklyn Shumway, Faith Warner, Rylee Preston, Karlie Goetz, Dariana Patterson, Madelyn Gay, Ireland Preston, Malea White, Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt, Danaya Patterson, Meagan O’Brien, Logyn Sousa, Katie Gay, Sydney Dann, Whitney Battistoni, Tristin Stanton, Mia Nichols and Olivia Ferebee.

× Expand Hailey Letourneau

Eagles to use on-ice experience to their favor

BEEKMANTOWN| First-year coach head Al Ruest believes his team will be in a strong position this season, thanks to a solid core of returning starters and players.

“We have the return of the entire team from last year, which provides veteran experience,” said Ruest. “This team is loaded with speed and despite having players from three different schools this team is a close knit group that play for each other.”

Ruest said it should be a tight race for conference title.

“It could be any one of the teams this year,” he said. “Our girls are prepared for a good fight and will be ready to give it all.”

Members of the Eagle roster include Brianne Knight, Celine Juneau, Madison Tetreault, Brooke Ruest, Bryn Walsh, Amanda Cayea, Bailey Carter, Janna Ruest, Sophia King, Emma McCasland, Hailey Letourneau, Leah Coulombe, Taylor Woods, McKayla Bresnehan, Ella Repas and McKenna Bell.