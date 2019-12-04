Section VII boys Indoor: Chiefs seek repeat

The Saranac boys varsity indoor track and field team will seek to keep the sectional title in their trophy case, with Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake are among the team looking to knock them off.

× Expand Anthony Bernardi

Chiefs look to replace talented core

SARANAC | The defending Section VII boys indoor track and field champions will head into a new season looking to replace several state-level competitors.

“Cameron Duffield finished broke the school 55 hurdles record and placed fifth in the NYS Championships and also fifth in the NY Federation in the 55 hurdles,” said coach Chris Verkey. “Our 4x400 relay team of Luke Maye, Brexton Montville, Anthony Bernardi and Cameron Duffield broke the school and Section VII record as well. We graduated some of the best athletes to ever compete in the section last year and that void will be very difficult to fill. However, we have a bigger team this year and several newcomers that are ready to step into new roles and take on the challenge of new events to help our team this season.”

Verkey said in the sprints and jumps Zashon Abrams, Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi, Alex Strack and Cooper Rabideau will lead. In the middle distance and distance, they are expected to be led by Dylan Borner, Kaleb Stanton, Zach Rainville, Ian Zurlo and John Balch. In the throws they return sectional record holder Connor Kiroy and Branden Ashley while looking forward to some new athletes to step in.

“We are hoping to be in the mix to repeat as sectional champions,” Verkey said.

Members of the Chief roster include Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi, Dylan Borner, Casey Breyette, John Church, Addison Kelting, Connor Kiroy, Zach Islas, Dylan Paiser, Nate Petro, Cooper Rabideau, Zashon Abrams, John Balch, Logan LaBarre, Zach Rainville, Kaleb Stanton, Alex Strack, Ian Zurlo, Branden Ashley, Dominic Harkness, Dean Kelley, Mason Miller, Kye Norcross, Ayden Waldron, Andrew Denial, Brady Blair and James Lynch.

× Expand Logan VanBuren

Goats hope to keep running momentum

PORT HENRY | The Moriah/Boquet Valley varsity boys indoor track and field team will look to continue on the success they are building which started with a cross country season that saw the merged program score a sectional championship.

“We hope that those that ran cross country with us continue to develop and make progress,” said head coach Luis Garnica. “Our team goal is to keep as many of our kids running as possible.”

Members of the Goat roster include Trent Finnessey, Denali Garnica, Gage Perry, Brayden Peters, Landon Peters, Cole Simmer, Emery Tausinger and Logan Van Buren.

Red Storm hope to carry on winning streak

SARANAC LAKE | Over the past year-plus, the Saranac Lake varsity boys running program, including track and field, has seen its share of success, something coach Cy Ellsworth plans to continue entering the 2019-20 indoor season.

“The focus of our preseason has been to continue the success we have had as a program on the track and in cross country,” said Ellsworth. “We have been without some of our kids through the preseason due to the cross country kids having the success that they have had. The focus has been to work on getting stronger, becoming more flexible and refining skills in events.”

Ellsworth said the biggest strengths are in distance and throws, led by Patrick Alberga.

“We have a group of cross country runners (Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley and Caleb Shoemaker) that continue to write record books here in Saranac Lake who bring a superior work ethic into the season,” he added.

Jacob Adams will also be a contributor in the sprints.

Members of the Red Storm squad include Patrick Alberga, Jacob Adams, Austin Barry, Logan Branch, Brice Callaghan, Mitchell Ellsworth, Peter Fogarty, Logan Hathaway, Jeremy Howland, Evan Hochwald, Ben Isabella, Micah McCulley, Connor McMinn, Dylan Murnane, Brennan Nobles, Alex Purner, Raymond Santiago, Caleb Shoemaker and Soren Wolford.

Added numbers key for Sentinels

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity boys indoor track and field team will have a bump in numbers this season, which will help in scoring according to coach Nancy Rich.

“We are a young, but enthusiastic team that will be well rounded,” said Rich. “Our numbers have grown and this will help us be competitive in every event. We are looking forward to learning and improving as the season progresses.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Dillon Schlogl, Hunter Jordon, John Reale, Noah Bogart, Aidan Porter, Ethan Kerr, Aidan Stacey, Jarrett Banish, Isiah Mars, Michael Facteau, Collin St. Andrews, Donta Brown and Malike Brown.

Patriots seek to improve indoors

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity boys indoor track and field team will have some top competitors returning to the program this season, including state meet participants.

“Zane Moussa, the school record holder in the weight throw, returns to lead the boys team,” said head coach Sean Ganter. “He will also compete in the jumps and sprints. Spencer Daby, a three-time cross country state meet participant, will try indoor track for the first time and lead the middle and long distance crew. Aidan Tallman will be an important contributor in the jumps and sprints.”

Ganter said the key will be to improve on times and marks throughout the season.

“The numbers are low but the leadership and team cohesion is strong,” he said. “Personal development and improvement will be a big focus. We are having fun as we learn what we might be able to accomplish.”

Members of the Patriot roster include Spencer Daby, Jack Finnegan, Tomas Ford, Chase Ganter, Caspian LeFevre, Hayden Lowther, Zane Moussa, Michael Purtell and Aidan Tallman.

State qualifier LaValley returns to Hornets

PLATTSBURGH | Kyle LaValley returns to the Plattsburgh High varsity boys indoor track and field team this season, having qualified for the NYSPHSAA championship meet last year.

Mattheiu Durkin and Xavier Powell also return to a very young roster, according to coach Mike Bordeau.

“The Hornets come into this season with a very young team,” Bordeau said. “With such a young team and a new coaching staff, the Hornets will rely on senior leadership to help the team succeed.”

Glicksman to lead Knights on track

PLATTSBURGH | State qualifier Jake Glicksman will help lead a small but competitive group of varsity boys indoor track athletes this season.

Along with Glicksman, eighth graders Max Grafstein and Sam DeJordy will round out the boys roster.

"The Seton Indoor team is primarily made up of Cross Country Runners, all of whom are all coming off strong seasons,” said head coach Kathy Champagne. “Jake and Sam return from last season, while Max is new to indoor this year.”

Duo of state qualifiers lead Eagles indoor team

BEEKMANTOWN | Hurdler Aidan Hoogkamp and weight thrower Connor Mcginnis return for the new season to help lead the Beekmantown varsity boys indoor track and field team into meets.

The team is coached by Connor Christopherson and Hillary Sponable.

Members of the Eagle roster include Devan Bibeau, Aidan Hoogkamp, Izaih Jock, Elijah Magiera, Austin Martin, Connor Mcginnis, Blake Moravec, George Saliba, Ethan St. Louis, Jacob Allen, Dade Cox, Riley Hewson, Alexandar Jock, Gracin Marsh and Braeden Mcginnis.

The Peru varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams are preparing for a seven meet schedule, each taking place at the Plattsburgh State Field House starting Dec. 5 with the final match of 2019 to be held Dec, 19 before the calendar changes to the new decade.