Section VII girls indoor: Woodruff leads Chiefs in title defense

The Saranac Chiefs varsity girls indoor track and field team will look to fend off Plattsburgh High and Peru in the 2019-20 Section VII indoor season.

Saranac standout Rachael Woodruff is coming off a top 10 finish at the NYSPHSAA state cross country championships and placed seventh in the 1,500 at the 2019 NYSPHSAA indoor met a year ago. The Chiefs varsity girls indoor track and field team starts their 2019-20 campaign for a sectional title Dec. 5 at Plattsburgh State University.

The Peru varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams are preparing for a seven meet schedule, each taking place at the Plattsburgh State Field House starting Dec. 5 with the final match of 2019 to be held Dec, 19 before the calendar changes to the new decade.

Hornets return duo of state athletes

PLATTSBURGH | Abi Batu-Tiako and Lexie Neale, both athletes who qualified for the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field meet last season, will return to the Plattsburgh High varsity girls indoor track and field team for the 2019-20 season.

Coach Mike Bordeau said Nora Graves and Kennedy Baker will also return to provide leadership for the team.

“The ultimate goal as a varsity team is to win the sectional championship,” said Bordeau. “Senior leadership will be a key to help the team succeed and reach the ultimate goal.”

Goats bring sectional experience

PORT HENRY | The Moriah/Boquet Valley girls varsity indoor track and field team will be lead by sectional champion Sophia McKiernan, who won the Class D cross country title in November.

Other members of the Goat roster include Alley Harris, Hannah Slattery and Jordan Spear.

Red Storm continue to build indoor team

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake girls varsity indoor track and field team is hopeful to continue to build the overall program of Red Storm running and field events, in hopes of claiming their own league and sectional title.

“We want our individuals to compete at the highest level throughout the season,” said head coach Cy Ellsworth. “For this to happen we need to work hard at our overall team athleticism by becoming more flexible, getting stronger and working on the ‘little things’ in each event.”

Ellsworth said the main goal of the team is to be better at the end of the season then they were at the start.

The team will feature Naila Cecunjanin, who went to the state meet last year in the outdoor high jump and has great potential, according to Ellsworth. Caylen Skiff (throws), Mia Sanford (throws), Hailey Cornell (jumps) and Lydia Wamsganz (jumps, middle distance) are athletes also looking to get big points for the team.

Members of the Red Storm roster include Adela Cecunjanin, Naila Cecunjanin, Melissa Cirikovic, Vella Cook, Hailey Cornell, Lilie Delancett, Raine Delancett, Jamie Everitt, Claire Fletcher, Ryen Kidder, Awa Kujabi, Emma McNally, Samantha Reynolds, Mia Sanford, Caylen Skiff, Chloe Skiff, Megan Wilson and Lydia Wamsganz.

Strum returns to help lead Sentinels

TICONDEROGA | Junior Kirsten Strum will look to return to the NYSPHSAA indoor state championships as she helps to lead the Ticonderoga varsity girls indoor team this season.

“Kirsten qualified for the state meet last year in the long jump and returns this season,” said head coach Nancy Rich. “Two eighth graders, Hannah Porter and Avery Blanchard, join the team this year after having a successful season in cross country to help round out the distance events. Seniors Vivian Porter, Brooke Lauzon, and Madison Flora return as veterans for the Sentinels. Athletes have improved in all areas and we look forward to having a successful season in both indoor and outdoor.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Brooke Lauzon, Vivian Porter, Madison Flora, Kirsten Strum, Lillian Bain, Anna McDonald, Madalynn Hubbard, Chloe Baker, Anne Seher, Amber Frasier, Kathryn Moran, Elizabeth Rich, Lilly Austin, Zyleen Tyler, Avery Blanchard and Hannah Porter.

State qualifiers key for Eagles girls varsity indoor team

BEEKMANTOWN | Long jumper Danielle Dyke, triple jumper Angelina Lyons and sprinter Sierra Wood will lead the Beekmantown girls varsity indoor track and field team in the 2019-20 season.

The Eagles are coached by Connor Christopherson and Hillary Sponable, and the roster includes Zoe Darrah, Danielle Dyke, Ella Faubert, Kayler Grizzle, Mikayla Hamel, Kennedy Ritter, Alice Saliba, Callie Willette, Sierra Wood, Lucianna Brown, Samantha DeMeter, Jocelyn Dubrey, Morgan Dumas, Heaven Franklin, Adrienne Gonyo, Angelina Lyons, Maria Lyons, Brenna Mulvaney, Meka Provost, Evelyn Roberts, Vera Saliba, April Secore and Sarah Tisdale.

Cross country trio to lead Knights indoor team

PLATtSBURGH | The Seton Catholic running trio of Faline Yang along with Lea and Savannah DeJordy will anchor the Knights varsity girls indoor track and field team this season.

Sophie Von Bargen rounds out the roster as a new member to the indoor team, which will be led by head coach Kathy Champagne and assistant Sophie DeJordy.

Potthast leads way for Patriot girls

CLINTONVILE | Lily Potthast will be at the front of many races this season, as the AuSable Valley standout will return to lead a small but committed girls varsity indoor track and field team.

“Lily is a multi-school record holder and state meet participant and will be one of the better middle and long distance runners in the area,” said coach Sean Ganter. “Anna Pridell returns to contribute in the jumps and sprints. Jenna Stanley will be valuable in the jumps, sprints and hurdles. The numbers are low but the leadership and team cohesion is strong. Personal development and improvement will be a big focus.”

Members of the Patriot indoor roster include Emma Clark, Christina Desatels, Piper Dubuque, Sophia Janisse, Brielle Laundree, Emma Pelkey, Maddy Perry, Lily Potthast, Anna Pridell and Jenna Stanley.