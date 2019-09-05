Section VII girls soccer preview: AVCS builds off last season

Pats hope determination gets them back to regionals

CLINTONVILLE | Last season, the AuSable Valley varsity girls soccer team was hitting on all cylinders at the end of the season, advancing to the Class C regional finals with a young yet talented roster of players.

In fact, the Patriots are still young this season, but their goals remain lofty.

“We are a very young but determined team,” said coach Lindsey Douglas. “We only graduated one senior from last year’s team and will continue to focus on maximum effort, being a good teammate, and having a positive attitude.”

Emily Remillard will be the lone senior on the 2019 team, with a junior class which includes Hailey Bombard, Emma Crowningshield, Marlena Malskis, Jordyn Pelkey, Reanna Prentiss, Sophie Rennie, Koree Stillwell and Hailey Tender. Sophomores include Jillian Bezio and Jenna Stanley, while freshmen Brooklyn Douglas, Lilley Keyser, Kate Knapp and Lydia Bruno along with eighth grader Addie Stanley will round out the roster. All saw time on the varsity squad last season, who lost to eventual state champion Stillwater in the regional final.

“We are excited for this new journey, and we are looking forward to a great season,” Douglas said. “We will strive to be better than last year and won’t stop until we achieve our goals to get better every day, improve our regular season record from last year, repeat as class C champions, win a regional game and make the final four. We have high goals and high expectations, but if we put in the work we are certainly capable of achieving our goals.”

Eagles want to hold onto title

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity soccer team will rely on a strong core of returning players to keep their grasp on the Section VII/Class B title in 2019.

“We have a lot of veterans coming back from last year so we should be in good shape with a lot of speed and our defense back,” said coach Pete Bursik. “You never really know until you start playing and every team in this league is going to be good. That is the way it has been for the last five years.”

Members of the roster include Bailey Carter, Ella Faubert, Jhenna Trombley, Angeline Lyons, Isabella Brown, Danielle Dyke, Avery Scott, Avery Durgan, Kayleigh Claffey, Anna Drapeau, Hallie Hurwitz, Emma McCasland, Madison Tetreault, Alexis Provost, Olviia Scott, Sarah Tisdale, Emma Snook, Sophie King and Kiera Regan.

Griffins seek to take next step

WESTPORT | For the past two seasons, the former ELW girls varsity soccer team has played for a Class D sectional championship.

This year, as the newly formed Boquet Valley Griffins, they are aiming for more.

With a solid core of returning players, the Griffins will be led this season by Paul Buehler, who guided the boys varsity team to the Class D state championship game in 2015 and eclipsed the 200 career win mark in 2016. This season, Buehler is filling in for coach Aubrey Pulsifer, who is on maternity leave.

“We are hoping to continue this year with improving our skills and team cohesion,” said Buehler.

Members of the Griffin roster include Annette Stephens, Maggie Ploufe, Analise Burdo, Ella King, LeAnna Costin, Sarah Chandler, Skylar Bisselle, Brianna Cornwright, Liz Poe, Elizabeth Hickey, Abby Monty, Olivia Hart, Thea Shaw, Ella Behm, Sadie Thompson, Alexis Baumann, Maddison Kirkby, Madalyn Liberi, Abbey Schwoebel, Grace Reynolds and Sydney Bisselle.

Newcomers bolster Eagles talent

CHAZY | The Chazy varsity girls soccer team will have some new faces who will add to a strong core of returning players as the Eagles seek to retain their Class D sectional title.

“We have a good group of experienced players who have been playing together for 3-plus years, along with very strong newcomers that have a lot of skill to offer,” said coach Samantha Signor. “We will be competitive, while also continuing to build a strong program with a young team. I feel confident in this teams ability to be a force to reckon with.”

Members of the Eagles roster include Mackenzie Chapman, Callie Harvey, Olivia McLennan, Emmy Moak, Olivia Rotella, Karissa Poupore, Kamron Davis, Willow Herz, Hadley Lucas, Hailey Laurin, Ari Foshag, Emma Smith, Kaelen Billow, Annika Lizardi, Ava McAuliffe, Katie Demers and Celine Juneau.

Panthers focus on team game

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point varsity girls soccer team will be young, but will feature a core who has played together and knows how to communicate with each other on the field.

“Although we lack experience I expect this young group to do well this year as long as they continue to display great teamwork and communication,” said head coach Jayna Anderson, who is assisted by long time Ticonderoga head and assistant coach Shelly Young. “They are showing to be aggressive and fast.”

The roster includes seniors Felicity Dorsett, Mya Pertak and Madison Nadeau, along with juniors Emily DeFelice, Tori Cole, Sarah McIntosh and Lilli Peters; sophomores Alissa Dushane, Sierra Harris, Alexis Gibbs, Celia Peters, Lauren Kimball, Brooke Plunkett and Eleanor Harmon; freshman Madison Munson, eighth grader Gabrielle Mazzotte and seventh grader Makenna Munson.

“We have a very young team this year,” Anderson said. “We lost some phenomenal athletes to graduation with eight of our 17 players new to the team. We are returning Mya Pertak as center defense and our center halfback Lauren Kimball to power the middle. We are also returning Eleanor Harmon in goal.”

Indian Lake-Long Lake girls soccer team has solid potential

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake-Long Lake varsity girls soccer team lost some remarkable talent to graduation this year, but younger players are now sharpening skills and gaining knowledge of the game in preparation for a competitive season.

Last year, the team’s win-loss tally was 2-11-1 after losing many talented players in June 2018. A large proportion of these losses had very close scores, however. Also, during the second half of the season, the entire team ramped up their defense substantially, keeping opponents’ scoring to a minimum. For instance, veteran goalie Ashley Ghostlaw, a senior last year, tallied 192 saves for the season — 31 of them in one game against Crown Point, which was held to a 1-0 game score.

Also to be missed this year are Olivia Penrose, a major defensive player; and Lauren Johnson, a leading offensive athlete who was among the top scorers.

Top returning players for 2019 include Alex Campbell, a versatile athlete who will likely be the goaltender this year; Shelby Benton, who was vital for the team’s defense; and Emily Deshaw, a junior with solid potential.

“Alex will do very well stepping into Ashley’s shoes,” coach Emily Stephan said, noting that all the players will be contributing to the team’s accomplishments.

Stephan said she believes the players on the 2019 squad, although half of them are varsity rookies, have the necessary dedication to soccer enabling them to achieve their goals.

Among the newbies to varsity is ninth-grader Anna Strader — the only freshman on the team — who Stephan said has a lot of potential.

“Although there’s a new team dynamic, the players seem to have really great chemistry, and they are eager to work hard this year,” she said, adding that she has “high hopes’ for the team. “I expect this year to be a big learning experience for many of the girls since we lost major players who graduated. But I think through trial and error, this team will make the necessary adjustments for a fun, successful season.”

Johnsburg-Minerva girls soccer team loaded with talent for 2019

JOHNSBURG | This year, Johnsburg’s sports teams will be receiving a considerable boost as Minerva Central has ditched their 25-year tandem sports program with Newcomb and they’ve merged with Johnsburg.

This new joint effort means the two schools’ sports programs will have considerably larger talent pool to draw from.

Already, Johnsburg on its own had enjoyed substantial success in soccer as well as other sports.

One element of the Jaguars’ success in recent years has been the athleticism of Khaleah Cleveland, one of the very best three-sport athletes in the region — but she graduated in June. Cleveland dominated in soccer, basketball and softball — winning all-state, all-section and all-conference awards during her high school career. In soccer, she was named the the MVP of Division III in the Northern Soccer League for several years — while she was top scorer for her team.

Also to be missed is Ryan Riedinger, who was a key element of Johnsburg’s success in soccer.

Regardless of their departures, the Johnsburg-Minerva soccer team is still loaded with talent and is expected to achieve substantial success this season.

Returning are Johnsburg’s second and third top scorers from last season — Shae Riedinger, now a senior, and Jenny Allen, a junior. Joining them are junior Aileen Stevens who was a top defender last year, but may spend time as forward in the midfield this year. Talented, savvy and experienced sophomore player Charlize Bernard returns as goaltender — a position she has played at the varsity level since she was in eighth grade.

This isn’t the end of the good news, it’s the beginning.

Also on the new merged 2019 soccer squad is Minerva’s top scorer for 2019, Hannah McNally, now a sophomore. She’s joined by Kate Wimberly, a junior who can play any position on the field, and sophomore Avery Bayse who was one of the top defenders from last year.

Coach Ryan Carpenter said this week that a majority of soccer players for Johnsburg and Minerva are returning, and their experience — coupled with the additional skills they are acquiring — will be propelling the team toward their goals.

“The girls have all been playing together for a long time and all have experience at the varsity level,” he said, noting they trained and worked out together regularly this summer in preparation for this fall’s soccer season as a team. Carpenter said these sessions built strength, stamina, skills and skills for the athletes as they developed team chemistry.

“The girls’ coachability and drive is what will help them continue to get better as the season moves along, and be successful in post-season,” he said. “The girls have a strong desire to win, and are looking to get back to Sectionals and make a run to the finals this season.”

Keene seeks place atop D-III

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene varsity girls soccer team will have plenty of familiar faces on their squad as they seek to be on top of Division III of the Northern Soccer League and make a sectional run.

“We lost two starting players to graduation last year, but are returning a solid core of our team from 2018,” said coach Becky Johnson. “Our six seniors are a strong anchor for the team, with both skills and tactics on the field, as well as creating a positive team environment for the younger players to feel connected. We hope to find our rhythm quickly as a team, so that we can continue to build off of our momentum from 2018.”

Members of the roster include Emily Whitney, Camille Ward, Zoe LaVallee, Amelia Ellis, Charlotte Ward, Hali Cook, Cora Johnson, Caitlin Quinn, Alyssa Summo, Kaiya Belisle, Lynn Palen, Megan Quinn, Sophia Johnson, Brenna DeWalt, Maegan Shambo and Haylie Buysse.

Blue Bombers to build from the back

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bombers varsity soccer team will return a good portion of defenders to the 2019 roster, and will look to work on offense throughout the year with a duo of talented returnees.

“We have some key starters returning, but we have also lost some key players to graduation and prep school,” said coach Heather Brewer. “Rylee Preston and Shannon Bentley are in their third season as starting defenders, so we will look to them to lead the back. Brooke Paries is our returning goal keeper. Natalie Tavares (midfield) and Olivia Ferebee (forward) are our returning offensive starters. We hope to continue to improve throughout the season and be at our best entering the post-season.”

Members of the Lake Placid roster include Emma Adragna, Eliza Barney, Shannon Bentley, Arnita Cecunjanin, Kayla Laura Delgado, Olivia Ferebee, Weber Hemsley, Brooklyn Huffman, Chelsea Moore, Lea O’Brien, Brooke Paries, Danaya Patterson, Darianna Patterson, Elise Pierson, Rylee Preston, Bryley Reed and Natalie Tavares.

Vikings seek to stay on top

PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity girls soccer team had several key players graduate at the end of their 2018 season, but they still plan to be in the mix for the Division II and Class C titles.

“The team lost very crucial players, but I am confident with the returning and new players that they will be successful,” said coach Christina Slattery. “The team displays a great deal of confidence in their own skill level along with the team as a whole. Our returning players are a crucial component to this teams growth and success.”

Members of the Vikings roster include Alayna Bennett, Alethea Goralczyk, Samantha Hayes, Cassidy Rushby, Noel Williams, Kennedy Allen, Sage Baker, Avery Briggs, Reagan Garrison, Alleyne Harris, Alexis Harter, Emma Hayes, Lillian Huchro, Mikenna Valentine and Paige Towns.

Returning starters key for Cougs

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity girls soccer team is returning all but two members of the starting 11 this season, hoping that will help them push toward a Class B sectional title.

“We are a young but experienced team,” said coach Tim Suprenant. “This preseason we have been focusing on getting better both tactically and in our understanding of each others strengths. We have many key returners that know what to expect and look to be competitive in the conference. The teams expectation is to improve every game and be playing our best soccer at the end of the year when it really counts.”

Members of the Cougars roster include Lauren Brillotti, Amanda Cayea, Leah Coloumbe, Alexia Cronkrite, Emma Fredette, Allison Gregorie, Chelsea Guerin, Audrianna Hollister, Bailee Lafountain, Brinley Lafountain, Hailey Letourneau, Kya McComb, Elisabeth Prairie, Abby Racine, Adisyn Sample, Bryn Sample, Marlie Sample, Alexa Turner, Miriam Wachtoumi and Taylor Woods.

Bobcats set roster

The 2019 Northern Adirondack girls varsity soccer team will enter play in Division II of the Northern Soccer League with a roster that includes Aiden Lambert, Alexis Pitts, Taylor Mick, Emily Brooks, Madi Seguin, Alexis Belrose, Myah Mitchell, Delany Wood, Rhylee Poupore, Madison Peryea, Emma Rabideau, Brynne Gilmore, Elizabeth Nichols, Kira LaBarge, Emily VanValkenburg and (pictured) Anika Knight.

Indians set for season

The Peru varsity girls soccer team will enter the 2019 season with a roster of Hallie LaDuke, Olivia Garvey, Erin Lawliss, Kelly Sarbou, Sydney Mills, Emily Mitchell, Alexus Welch, Selena Ramos, Madisen Reynolds, Taylor Heywood, Erin Darst, Natalie Miller, Bri Brousseau, Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson, Hannah Meyers, Rylie Lukens, Mallory Hughes and (pictured) Isabella Bedard.

Hornets ready to make some noise

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High Hornets will return a strong nucleus of players for the 2019 season, according to head coach Tim Mulligan, which will allow them to “make some noise” in Division I.

“We have some depth and the girls are motivated for a successful 2019 campaign,” Mulligan said. “Seniors Abbigail Crahan and Sophia Gottschall return as strong defenders; juniors Madeleine Woodward and freshman Haley Ladue were involved in a lot of the scoring. All of our midfield either started or played many minutes a year ago. In goal, Mackenzie Lawfer brings experience and confidence to what we can do defensively.”

Members of the Hornet roster include Aubrie Girard, Olivia Gottschall, Juliette Given, Haley LaDue, Nell Porter, Sophia Gottshall, Kiara Maggy, Madeleine Woodward, Tessa Seifert, Paige Murray, Kennedy LaValley, Abbigail Crahan, Kaya Fields, Sophie Burdo, Julia Maher, Isabella Miller, Madalyn Fuller, Rebecah Courson, Mackenzie Lawfer, Amanda Vaughn, Catie Parker, Abaigael Lebrun and Diaviaun O’Connell.

Experienced but youthful players key for Chiefs

SARANAC | The Saranac girls varsity soccer team will look to stay in the mix when it comes to Division I and Class B, and will do so with a team of underclassmen who are familiar with the pitch.

“We have a young team but a team that has played a lot of soccer,” said coach Mary LoTemplio. “ We have a strong goalie and can move the ball. We will see how the young players develop and how we as a team handle the varsity game pressures.”

Members of the roster include Payton Couture, Reagan Mulverhil, Brooke Gillespie, Aislyn Liberty, Kennedy Ubl, Olivia Davis, Katelyn Blair, Isabella LaCroix, Lily Gadway, Sydney Myers, Skylar Stanley, Allison Garman, Grace Reil, Gracey Sutton, Kayla Myers, Grace Patterson, Lia Parker, Alexis Trombley and Kendall Wirag.

Red Storm build with seniors

SARANAC LAKE | While the Saranac Lake girls varsity soccer team will seek to replace 12 graduates from the 2018 team, coach Emily Doyle said she has confidence in the nine seniors who make up the core of the 2019 team to lead the way.

“We lost 12 seniors last year so we were not sure what to expect,” she said. “We are moving the ball really well this year. It is hard to tell who is going to step up, but I do have a group of nine seniors this season who I am looking to for leadership.”

Members of the roster include Sophia Kelting, Alex LaDue, Naila Cecunjanin, Kamilla Sandvick, Claire Fletcher, Rachel Vilani, Cedar Young, Helena Dramm, Mecalyn Sousa, Kellie Claremont, Hailey Cornell, Shea Woods, Raine DeLancent, Anabelle Bombard-Schmidt, Caylen Skiff, Olivia Bell, Serena Stevens, Susan Stevens, Chloe Reardon, Melissa Corcovic, Amya Hurteau and Keeleigh McClatchie.

Team cohesion key for Knights

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic girls varsity soccer team will have an all for one attitude in order to be successful in 2019.

“Being such a small team, we must build team chemistry on and off the field in order to be successful,” said coach Ariel Masten. “We will count on our juniors and seniors to help guide the younger players who have not played at a level as competitive as this before. Coach (Katy) Mast and I believe that we will have a successful year and look forward to what the season holds for us.”

Members of the Knights roster include Avery Turner, Sophie Von Bargen, Brittany Bashaw, Haley Murnane, Morgan Reid, Gillian Boule, Kennedy Spriggs, Jacqueline Rock-Perez, Allisyn Johnston, Ashton Turner, Madeline Boule, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl.

Wildcats in rebuilding mode

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity girls soccer team will work on replacing graduates as they seek to be competitive in the Northern Soccer League’s Division III.

“With the loss of six graduates, there are some big holes to fill this year,” said coach MaryLou Shaughnessy. “We have eight returning varsity players and several newcomers to the team. What we may lack in experience we have gained in enthusiasm and desire to succeed.”

Shaughnessy said the team is already looking at positioning.

“Emma Haneman and Kayli Hayden will share the position in the net, but will also be forces to reckon with on the field,” she said. “Our defenders Victoria Buell, Justice Kowal and Lauren Peace will round out our defense with strength and never ending effort. Newcomer Gabby DeZalia will assist the defense from oncoming attackers. Anna Maisonville , Maddie Prikyrl and Madison Carr will control the center of the field with force and determination . Powerhouse Malena Gereau will return to play this year as center mid and will be one to watch. Harmony Kowal and Brianna Barette will play as midfielders learning from the talents of others. Alyssa DeCesare will assist as a speedy midfielder and a fighting forward. Our ninthth graders Maddie Anauo, and Saige Shaughnessy will be an offensive duo that will sure to put some goals on the scoreboard for us.”

Shaughnessy said the team will be of pride and determination this season.

“We hope show we can be a team to watch as we gain experience from playing.”

Sentinels look to rebuild over season

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga girls varsity soccer team will look to replace the efforts of nine seniors lost to graduation last season, and are looking to putting in the fundamental work in the preseason as they grow to the postseason.

“With the loss of nine seniors last year, there are many positions that need to be filled including goalie,” said coach Tina Russell. “We have a young team this season, but the girls are working hard. I’m looking forward to seeing them improve every game, so that we are ready for sectionals in October.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Lillian Bain, Jade Charboneau, Kennedy Davis, Katherine Gallipo, Laura Grinnell, Kylee Huestis, Lorelei Leerkes, Sam Montville, Vivian Porter, Molly Price, Lizzie Rich, Kirsten Strum, Kelsey Thompson, Anna Whitman, Sarah Whitman and Sara Zelinski.

Youth hopes to be served for Warriors

WILLSBORo | The Willsboro varsity girls soccer team will have a young core of experienced players as they look to be competitive in Division III of the Northern Soccer League.

“Although we have quite a few players returning, we are still a young team with three sophomores, five freshman and an eighth grader,” said first-year coach Chris Ford. “They are a hard working, intelligent group that has been dedicated to the preseason routine and expectations. Our primary goal is to control what we can control and to get better everyday.”

The Warriors return sophomore Jenna Ford, who was the top scorer in Section VII last season.

The roster also includes Cleo Lobdell, Samantha Harrison, Desiree Cassavaugh, Lexi Nolette, Lilly Nolette, Kaili Bourdeau, Tekla Fine-Lease, Kyla Crowningshield, Bella Harrison, Kira Crowningshield, Arianna Frenier, Angelina Vasquez and Abigail Bruno.