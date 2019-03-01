Section VII gymnasts ready for states

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The members of the Section VII gymnastics team will compete Saturday at the NYSPHSAA championships.

COLD SPRING HARBOR | The top gymnasts from the Section VII tournament last year will make their way to Cold Spring Harbor High School Saturday for the NYSPHSAA championships.

The opening ceremonies take place at 10 a.m., followed by five rotations of competition, as the Section VII team will compete first on the beam, followed by floor, vault, a break in the fourth rotation and finishing on the bars.

Allie Timmons of Peru heads to states as the Section VII all-around champion, while teammate Maddy Witkiewicz placed third. They will be joined by Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow, who placed second in the all-around.

Along with the top three all-around athletes competing throughout the event, Section VII will send three other athletes in each event to states.

The vault will feature a trio of Beekmantown Eagles in Lauren Gonyo, Paige Gricoski and Frankie Bearid, while Peru secured all three spots on the bars with Rylee Desso, Kennedy Beyer and Mckalyie Taylor.

Jenna Swyers and Olivia Tarabula of Peru will be joined by Gonyo as competitors on the beam, while Swyers, Desso and Beyer will make up the team competing for Section VII in the floor exercise.

The Section VII championships were held Oct. 27, and gymnasts have had their eyes on states ever since.

“I just wanted to have a good last season as part of a good team,” Timmons said. “I want to work on the beam and give my team a better chance at states.”

“To make it second in the all-around is something I am proud of in my second year,” Sarnow said.

“I was going to be excited if I could compete in just one event,” Witkiewicz said. “I never thought I would compete in all-around and then to compete for a spot on the state team. When I heard my name called, it was unreal.”