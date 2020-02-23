Section VII hockey tournament set

× Expand Keith Lobdell Dylan Amell and SLP are the top seed in the Section VII boys playoffs, set to begin Feb. 25 with SLP opening their quest for a title Feb. 27 at home.

PLATTSBURGH | The SLP boys hockey team will be the top seed in the Section VII boys hockey playoffs, which start with a quarter final game Tuesday before the semifinal round Thursday and the sectional championship game March 2.

Northeastern Clinton will be the second seed, followed by Saranac, Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High.

Matchups are as follows:

5. PHS at 4. Beekmantown, Feb. 25, 7:45 p.m.

The Hornets (6-10-4) may be the fifth seed, but come in with a record of 2-0-2 in their last five, including ties to SLP and Beekmantown.

Tyler Reid leads the Hornets with nine goals (14 points), while Greyson Giroux has eight (16 points). Hayden Colburn leads in points with seven goals and 12 assists for 19, while Seamus Andrew has seven goals and 10 assists. John Dublanyk has been in net for all 20 games this season, with a .919 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average.

The Eagles (8-10-2) beat the Hornets 2-1 earlier in the season before the 0-0 tie just over a week ago. The team enters the playoffs with a 1-2-1 record over the last four.

Dalton Kane leads the Eagles in both goals (15) and assists (17) for 32 points, while Cody Repas is second in goals with eight (14 points) and Collin Latinville second in assists with 15 (19 points). Alex Brienza has added 14 points to the offense, with Luke Moser contributing 10.

Beekmantown's Riley Hansen led the CVAC in goals against average (2.22) and save percentage (.929) for league goalies this season.

Riley Hansen enters the game with a .929 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.22. Both stats are tops in the CVAC this season among goalies.

The game will be played at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.

1. SLP v. quarterfinal winner, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.

The winner of the quarterfinal will face top seed SLP (13-6-1) at the Saranac Lake Civic Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The squad enters with a 2-1-1 record over it’s past four games, including a 3-3 tie against PHS.

Dylan Amell leads the team in points with 18 goals and 14 assists for 35 points, while Rhett Darrah leads the team with 19 goals (28 points) and Carter Sturgeon leads the team in assists with 19 (22 points). Tyler Hinckley has added 11 goals and 10 assists.

Anders Stanton has been the main goalkeeper for SLP, with an .847 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.

3. Saranac at 2. NCCS, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

The third seed Chiefs (12-8-0) made a two-spot jump in the standings on the final day of the regular season with a 6-2 win over the Cougars, entering with a 4-1-0 record over their last five games (losing 5-2 to PHS).

Saranac's Austin Carpenter (with puck) led the CVAC in all three offensive categories this season with 23 goals, 22 assists (tied with teammate Hayden Buckley, right) and 45 points.

Austin Carpenter finished the regular season as the CVAC leader in goals (23) while tying for the league lead in assists (22) with teammate Hayden Buckley, as Carpenter finished with 45 points and Buckley 37 as he added 15 goals to the Chiefs offense. Zach O’Connell scored 10 goals while dishing out 19 assists for 29 points, with Garrett Adolfo adding 15 assists and 19 points. Erick Frechette has been in net for 14 games, with a 3.15 goals against average and .903 save percentage. In eight games played, Macen Mero had a 3.38 GAA and .911 save percentage.

The Cougars (11-8-1), who will host the semifinal game at the Rouses Point Civic Center at 6 p.m., have gone 2-3-0 over their last five games, but enter the playoffs with back-to-back losses to SLP and Saranac.

Lucas Bedard combined 16 goals and 13 assists — both team leads — for 29 points, while Zachary Miller had 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points. Noah Gonyo had eight goals and assists for 16 points, while Ethan Garrand had a .913 save percentage and a 2,27 GAA in net.

Sectional Finals, March 2, 6:30 p.m.

The winners of the semifinal round games will meet for the Section VII championship Monday, March 2, with a 6:30 p.m. faceoff at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The winner will host Section II champion Queensbury Saturday, March 7, with site and time to be determined, in the regional finals with a trip to the NYSPHSAA final four in Buffalo on the line.