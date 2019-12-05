Section VII ski: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Johnsburg take to hills, trails

The defending Section VII Nordic champions, Lake Placid, are joined by Saranac Lake in Section VII, while Johnsburg combines with North Warren in Section II. Lake Placid and Saranac Lake will also take to the slopes for alpine events.

× Expand Andrew Fogarty

Leadership key for Red Storm alpine team

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity boys and girls alpine ski teams are relying on the experience of returning members to get the new athletes ready for the season.

“This years team has four returning members and eight new members,” said coach Linda Brousseau. “Our returning members have a few years on the team each so they will be helping guide the younger members through the season.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Andrew Fogarty, Evan Hochwald, TJ Latour, Blake McIntosh, Will Miemis and Cole VanEtten.

SLCS Girls alpine

“Returning members have championship experience to draw on throughout the season,” said coach Linda Brousseau. “Our younger members have talent and show promise and will contribute greatly to the team.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Aubrey Bartlett, Zoe Carpenter, Mayah Land, Ruby Lewin, Gisele Munson and Averi Woodruff.

The Lake Placid varsity boys and girls alpine ski teams will host a multiple school giant slalom race Jan. 28 at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, before taking on Saranac Lake at Mount Pisgah Jan. 30.

The Lake Placid varsity boys and girls Nordic ski teams are scheduled to start the 2019-20 season Dec 18 at Dewey Mountain against Saranac Lake, while hosting the Red Storm Jan. 9 at Mt. Van Hovenberg. The Blue Bombers enter the season as the defending Section VII champions.

The Saranac Lake varsity boys and girls Nordic ski teams will look to take the Section VII titles away from Lake Placid this season, with the first meeting between the two schools set for Dec. 18 on the Red Storm’s home snow at Dewey Mountain.

The Johnsburg Nordic teams are preparing for another season on the Gore Mountain cross country course, which has held the last three state championships.