Section VII student-athletes earn all state honors

× 1 of 4 Expand File photos Moriah football team members Alex Larrow, Mike Rollins and Jerin Sargent were named to the Class D All State first team. × 2 of 4 Expand File photos Moriah’s Dyllon Bougor, Jon Gonzalez and Myles Madill were Class D All State honorable mentions. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Luke Maye, Jacob Nolan and Casey Breyette were all named to the Class C All State third team in football. × 4 of 4 Expand File photos Ticonderoga’s Bryce Gautreau was named a Class D All State honorable mention selection at linebacker, while Michael DuShane was named to the second team as an offensive end. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Student-athletes from Section VII have been named to several All State teams for the fall 2018 season, headlined by a trio of Moriah Vikings who made the Class D football first team.

Viking senior Alex Larrow was named to the first team offensive line in Class D, while junior Mike Rollins was named to the first team defensive line. Senior Jerin Sargent was named to the first team as a defensive back.

Ticonderoga’s Michael DuShane was named to the second team as a offensive end, while Bryce Gautreau was named as an honorable mention linebacker. Vikings earning honorable mention accolades included running back Dyllon Bougor along with lineman Jon Gonzalez and Myles Madill.

Class C honorees were led by a trio of Saranac Chiefs who made the third team in quarterback Luke Maye, receiver Jacob Nolan and defensive lineman Casey Breyette. AuSable Valley receiver Luis Perez earned honorable mention honors, as did Saranac lineman Connor Kirby.

In Class B, Section VII all-time leading passer Ryley O’Connell was named to the fourth team at quarterback, while Beekmantown’s Ryan Bone was named to fifth team defensive line and teammate Jaden Maldanado was named as a fifth team linebacker. Honorable mention picks included Peru running back Alex Palmer, Peru receiver Austin Carpenter, Peru lineman Matt Latinville and Beekmantown all-purpose back Christan Moura.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley goalkeeper Koree Stillwell was named to the Class C All State girls soccer team as a third team member. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic’s Nate Boule was named to the small school All State first team in boys soccer for 2018. Prev Next

SOCCER

Seton Catholic’s Nate Bole was named to the All State first for small school (Classes B, C and D) soccer, while Chazy’s Tristan Conners was named to the second team. Peru’s Noah Lederman and Chazy’s Justin Collins were named to the fourth team.

In girls soccer, Plattsburgh High’s Brina Micheels was named to the Class B fifth team, while Beekmantown’s Avery Durgan was named to the sixth team. AuSable Valley keeper Koree Stillwell was named to the Class C third team, while Chazy’s Kendra Becker as named to the Class D third team.

× Expand Photos by Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake’s (from left) James Catania, Anderson Gray, Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley and Andrew Fogarty were named to the Class C All State boys cross country team.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Logan VanBuren was named to the Class D All State boys cross country team as an honorable mention. Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff was named to the Class C All State first team in girls cross country.

CROSS COUNTRY

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff was named a first team All State runner in Class C girl’s cross country, while AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast was named to the fourth team. Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic was named honorable mention in Class D.

The boys Class C state champion Saranac Lake Red Storm had several members earn all state status with their performances at the state championships, as James Catania earned second team honors; Anderson Gray and Peter Fogarty earning third team; Micah McCulley fourth team and Andrew Fogarty honorable mention.

In Class D, Jake Glicksman of Seton Catholic earned a second team selection, while Jesse Izzo of Lake Placid was named to the fifth team. EMW’s Logan VanBuren along with Michael Skutt and Noah Fine of Lake Placid were named as honorable mentions.

VOLLEYBALL

Peru setter Olivia Bousquet was named to the Class B All State sixth team, while Saranac Lake libero Sydney Andronica was named to the fifth team in Class C.