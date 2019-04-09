Section VII tennis season ready to serve

× Expand Emma Beach

Experience key for Eagles on court

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity tennis team will return several players who have been through the league and sectional fires as they prepare for the 2019 season.

“Our team comes in with a lot of experience this year,” coach Seth Spoor said. “Five of our seven starters return from last year. Two key returners are Rylee Fesette (singles) and Emma Beach (doubles), who each made it to the Section VII finals last year; Rylee in singles and Emma in doubles.”

Spoor said the goal will be to be competitive in each match.

“While we have a lot of experience at the top of our team, over half the team is made up of ninth- and eighth-graders, so we will be looking to develop them this season as well,” he said. “They are excellent athletes and have already made amazing progress this preseason.”

Members of the Eagles roster include Emma Beach, Chloe Berry, Rylee Fesette, Hallie Hurwitz, Elizabeth Hynes, Kylie McFadden, Abigael Scott, Hailey Williams, Dillon Bronson, Lucianna Brown, Elizabeth Chapman, Ella Repas and Vera Saliba.

EAGLES TENNIS: The Beekmantown boys varsity tennis team is scheduled to take to the court Monday, April 8, when they travel to Northern Adirondack to take on the Bobcats in CVAC league play.

Skills key for Hornet tennis

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity boys tennis team will look to build as they go into the new season, looking to replace several key players from last year’s sectional championship squad.

“We lost eight players from last year’s team, so this is a rebuilding year with focus on developing skills,” coach Cathy Whalen said. “I will be looking for Ben Keever, Garrett Lemza and Calvin Gosrich to provide the leadership this year with their past experience. I am looking forward to seeing what new players Sebastien Bonnabesse, Thomas Carron, Oliver Maher and Rafael Kowal will bring to the table.”

Members of the Hornet roster include senior Calvin Gosrich; juniors Ben Keever and Garrett Lemza; sophomore James Buckser; freshmen Thomas Carron, Oliver Maher and Rafael Kowal; and seventh-grader Sebastian Bonnabesse.

Micheels returns to lead Hornets

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School girls varsity tennis team returns sectional champion Brina Micheels along with a roster deep with experience to the court this season.

Micheels was perfect in Section VII last season, not only winning every match she competed in, but doing so in straight sets.

“We have a large roster with several players that have varsity experience,” head coach Brian Micheels said. “Our team has several high level athletes that are great competitors and are bringing a lot of energy and enthusiasm to this season. Competition will be high to earn one of the match play spots. The players have focused on getting a lot of ball contacts during preseason and spent a lot of time inside a gym improving their swings and serves.”

Along with Micheels, the Hornets return juniors Sophia Gottschall, Paige Murray and Vaia Graves to the court.

“A successful season will be one where we compete in every match, learn how to stay mentally focused, display positive sportsmanship and teamwork, and enjoy the sport of tennis,” Micheels said.

Members of the Hornets roster include Andie Abdallah, Sabrina Burgess, Kristy Cantwell, Lacie Coolidge, Tori Defayette, Annmarie Geiger, Juliette Given, Olivia Gottschall, Sophia Gottschall, Vaia Graves, Sierra Hoiston, Morgan Hughes, Mikayla Karkowski, Brina Micheels, Paige Murray, Olivia Mowosielski, Quincy Parkinson, Willma Satheeskumar, Alison Silver, Marjorie Simard, Theadora Welch and Valerie Zhou.

Knights rebuilding on courts

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic Knights varsity tennis team will look to rebuild after losing several key players under first-year coach Joanne Collins.

“We are an extremely young team this year,” Collins said. “Last year we only had five boys on the team so it was difficult to get a lot of wins but this year we have a full boys and girls team.”

Collins said the Knights return only two players from last year on the boys team.

“The new members have a lot of talent, they are just rough around the edges,” Collins said. “Once the weather improves I expect them to make great strides. I believe our number one doubles for both men and women’s will make noise in the division.”

Members of the Knights roster include Abby Boule, Haley Murnane, Sophia Von Bargen, Avery Turner, Brittany Bashaw, Jessica Fu, Bam Trakarnsrisakul and Beam Trakarnsrisakul on the girls team; and Tobiah Osborne, Noah Blood, Nick Palma, Nick Bula, Jason Han, Thariat Panmethis, Gary Li, George Hang and Jacob Schiff on the boys team.

Patriot girls back to the court

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley girls varsity tennis team will look to improve on their one-win season in 2018 as they bring 17 players to the court this year.

Members of the Patriots roster include Ryelyn Brown, Madison Brownwood, Karli Church, Aila Dame, Marley Fay, Quinn Herringshaw, Brynnly Hoffman, Raychell Jerdo, Emily LeClair, Maggie Meyer, Charity Norwood, Destiny Norwood, Katherine Rondeau, Lynzeey Tefoe, Mya Witherwax and Makayla Young.

Schroon Lake, Newcomb combine for tennis

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity tennis program has joined forces with Newcomb Central School, as the two will bring a merged team to the CVAC this season.

“This year Schroon Lake has merged with Newcomb Central School for tennis,” said coach Stephen Gratto, who is joined by Brandon Kryszak in coaching duties.

“Newcomb will be sending three female athletes to participate on the Schroon team. This addition, as well as the arrival of some new and younger Schroon athletes, will allow the team to have larger numbers and to compete more fully.”

Gratto said the team will be very young, but does return some athletes to the roster.

“Anna Maisonville was a strong performer throughout the season and in sectionals,” Gratto said, adding Shelbie Rice and Jackie Thompson also return.

Newcomers include Abigail Joseph, Emma Hanneman, Ava Storman, Mercedes Smith, Alice Vorotnikova, Kamila Nagy and Anelia Miniarova.

For the boys team, Gratto said youth again will be an issue for the team.

“We have lost strong players to graduation over the last two years,” he said. “However, we are happy to have five seniors on this year’s roster. We also have some enthusiastic young players coming up the ranks.”

Gabriel Gratto, last season’s number two singles player, will return to the squad along with Jaike Brady, Cole Plumstead, Ryan Hanneman and James Joseph.

Newcomers include Ethan Phillips, Zeke Koenig and Christian Gratto.

Chiefs seek experience on court

SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity tennis program will look to gain valuable court time this season as they compete in the CVAC.

“We are a young, athletic and hard-working team,” coach Bob Butler said. “We lack depth and do not have a lot of game experience, but our expectations and focus is on players improving their skill set each match they play and give their best effort always.”

The girls roster includes Julia Drolet, Hannah Peroza, Kayla Myers, Sydney Myers, Grace Patterson, Lia Parker and Molly Lynch.

The boys roster includes Jacob Nolan, Landen Smith and Hunter Provost.

Indians look to be in girls tennis hunt

PERU | The Indians girls varsity tennis teams hopes to be in the title hunt as they round into form for the 2019 season.

“After a 4-4 record last year, Peru is hoping to be competitive in the sectional championship hunt,” coach Bruce Beauharnois said. “We hope to overcome the loss of two graduates with strong play from younger players, expecting to start three eighth-graders in the top seven.”

Beauharnois said league standout Cydney Bond and returning veteran Dakota Mousseau will lead the team this season.

Members of the Indians roster include Cydney Bond, Dakota Mousseau, Stepanie Davis, Carrah Hoffman, Emma Posada, Jacqueline Mitchell, Remi Beauharnois, Aleksandra Hulkow, Morgan Eagleson and Hayleigh Herringshaw.

Mero returns to Peru tennis

PERU | Former Peru and college tennis coach Matthew Mero will return to the Indians sidelines this season to lead the Indians varsity boys squad.

“Although we have lost most of last year’s starting members, a core of solid returning players along with a large cast of experienced newcomers should allow Peru to compete this season,” Mero said.

Members of the Indians roster include Max Barnaby, Tanner Lombard, Riley Luck, Gabriel Nuzzo, Braden Choulas, Thomas Dubay, Alijah Seymour, Tanner Spear, Austin Davis, Jacob Burgette, Isaac Mitchell, Elijah Lederman, Gavin Mero and Sebastien Schaefer.

In-house competition key for Blue Bombers tennis

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bombers boys varsity tennis program is building with a good turnout this season, which is leading to competition within the team for playing time.

“This year’s boys tennis team in Lake Placid is the largest we’ve had in years,” coach Tyler Chase said. “We have 12 members all competing for the top seven spots, which should make us quite competitive this season.”

Freshman Sonja Toishi, who moved into boys competition after the winning the Section VII girls title as a seventh-grader, returns for her second year on the varsity boys squad. Toishi, Camden Reiley and Tucker Jakobe are players Chase looks to fill the top three singles positions.

“The doubles teams will be made up of any of the remaining players,” Chase said. “Freshmen Tristan Spotts and Levi Groves are bringing past experience to the field, while newcomers include Simon Thill, Griffin Smith and Reuben Bernstein, who are showing promise. Also showing real potential are freshman Kaylen Reiley, sophomore Sam Le and senior Jon Swinyer. Owen Keil is our sole middle schooler who will gain experience this season.”

For the Blue Bombers, the main goal in preseason is the one they cannot control — weather.

“We have had a tough time getting going this season with our courts still under a thick blanket of snow,” Chase said. “Hopefully we’ll get more cooperation from the weather before spring break!”

Bombers look to refill starting spots

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid girls varsity tennis team will have to find new players to fill four of the seven starting spots for the 2019 season.

“After loosing four of the seven starters from last years team the Bombers are gearing up to rebuild almost the entire team,” said coach John Fremante. “We are also enjoying the sharing of athletes with Saranac Lake.”

Returning players include senior Barrett Smith, junior Jillian Robinson and sophomore Karris Hudson.

“They will most likely complete for the top three spots,” said Fremante.

Newcomers to the squad include Arnita Cecunjanin, Elsie Fitzsimons, Haley Giroux, Reagan Levitt, Sam Jubin, Dellice Chase and Melanie Megliore.

Match experience key for Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity tennis program will be looking to fill a lot of spaces in the lineup this season, as both the boys and girls teams lost several key members to graduation.

“On the team this year, we have a lot of first year players that have no match experience,” coach Adam Khater said. “It will be critical when the weather breaks to get as much live action as we can, especially for the players with no match experience.”

Khater said the team will rely on several returning players, including Ian O’Donnell, Ryan O’Donnell and Jack Sample on the boys side, along with Catherin Foley, Ariadna Foshag, Maggie Lafountain, Meara McManus and Bryn Sample on the girls team.

“Our competitive season will be short, so we will be relying on the returning players to play a key role in matches,” he said. “Ian O’Donnell is a returning state doubles qualifier and will be key to the success of the boys team this year. This will be Meara McManus’s third year at No. 1 singles for the girls and will look to compete in all her matches this year.

“Every match will be tough, but it will be interesting to see how our boys compete with PHS this year,” Khater added. “We look forward to another great spring season.”

Newcomers to the boys team include Haven Dragoon, Darren DuBois, Jack Gero and Jake Manor. Girls newcomers include Abigail Favro, Emma Gooley, Jenna Pennington, Dalila Purisic and Maggie Sample.

BOBCATS SET FOR COURT: The Northern Adirondack varsity boys and girls tennis teams are preparing to take to the court Monday, April 8, when they are scheduled to host Beekmantown in the opening CVAC contest for both schools.