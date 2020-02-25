Section VII tops at Nordic meet, LPCS places third

× Expand File photo Saranac Lake’s Adrian Hayden, pictured from last season, placed second in the 10K race at the NYSPHSAA state Nordic championships Monday in Bristol.

BRISTOL | The combined Section VII Nordic ski team was the top sectional team at the annual NYSPHSAA championship meet held Monday and Tuesday at the Bristol Mountain Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area.

The team included the sectional champion Lake Placid roster of Michael Skutt, Andrew Sciano and Max Flanigan, while Saranac Lake skiers Adrian Hayden, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Sam Ash, Reuben Bernstein and Griffin Smith also competed.

The Lake Placid squad took home a third place finish in the team standings.

In the 10K individual race, Hayden placed second overall, three seconds behind individual champion Rylan Hodgson of Sutherland. Skutt, Scanio and Cheney-Seymour placed seventh through ninth, with Flanigan in 19th, Ash 25th, Kelting 34th, Bernstein 37th and Smith 38th.

In the 3-by-3K classic relay, the Section VII-A team of Cheney-Seymour, Hayden and Kelting placed second, with the Lake Placid trio placing seventh and the Section VII-B team 13th.