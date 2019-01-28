Section VII unable to advance at state duals

× Peru’s Logan Dubuque sinks in a head lock against Marek Bush of Central Valley, earning a win by fall for the Indians during the NYSPHSAA Duals Championships Jan. 26. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SYRACUSE | The Saranac Chiefs and Peru Indians were unable to advance to the semifinal round of the NYSPHSAA wrestling dual championships Jan. 26 at the SRC Arena, with Saranac going 1-1 on the day while Peru dropped a pair of matches.

“I think we came out a little flat in the first match with it being our first time here and not knowing what to expect,” said Saranac coach Heath Smith. “I think the younger kids came out a little bit starry-eyed but we were able to get it back together in the second match and beat a Warrensburg team we had lost to by one point earlier. We would do some things differently as a coaching staff, but for us, we were able to find something to work on through this experience.”

“We were overpowered in some matches,” said Peru coach Gary Edwards. “We are a very young team and they will learn from this.”

“Our older kids wrestled well,” added Peru coach Mike Hogan. “We got scored on from our own offense a couple times and we have to make sure that does not happen. If we are not going to score off our attempts, we can’t let them.”

For Saranac, the day started down 34-6 over top-ranked Division II program Falconer, gaining six points from a Jacob Nolan pin at 170.

× Saranac’s Alex Christman looks to keep control over Warrensburg’s Zachary Shambo as he scored a technical fall victory to help the Chiefs defeat the Burghers at the NYSPHSAA Duals Championships. Photo by Jill Lobdell

However, the Chiefs started their comeback as Collin Clancy scored a 4-3 win at 106, while Landen Smith and Robert Foley got pins at 113 and 120, respectively. Hunter Devins and Alex Christman then scored decision wins at 126 and 132 to cut the Falconer lead to 34-27 before the Falcons scored wins in the final two matches for a 45-27 victory.

The Chiefs rebounded in the second match for a 47-35 win over Section II’s Warrensburg, with Bryce Smith scoring a pin in the final match of the day at 152 to secure the win. Nolan, Tim Gadway, Alex Clancy, Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins also recorded falls, while Alex Christman scored a technical fall. Landen Smith and Foley each scored decision wins.

For Peru, the team opened with a 43-37 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood which came down to the penultimate bout as Dustin Goddeau (170), Mason Maulding (22), Dalton Criss (285) and Alijah Seymour (145) all scored wins by fall. Connor Witkiewicz had a 16-3 major decision win, while Kadin Johnson had a 6-0 decision victory.

For Peru’s Logan Dubuque, it was a mixed day, losing to rival Bradley Cheek in the first match before pinning defending state champion Marek Bush of Central Valley in the second at 126. However, the Indians were dominated by Central Valley in the lower weights, falling 48-28.

Seymour, Maulding and Criss each recorded their second fall of the day, while Zach Swyers scored a 9-1 major decision win at 160.