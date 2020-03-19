Section VII unites on having players stay home; NYSPHSAA warns of scams

PLATTSBURGH | Section VII has made their message clear — no team under any circumstance should be getting together.

"The Section VII Executive Committee met today and unanimously approved the suspension of all athletic activities indefinitely until further notice including practices, captains’ practices, scrimmages and contests,” said Section VII executive director Matthew Walentuk via statement. “The health of our communities is at the forefront of our thoughts. We encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC, NYS Department of Health and our local health departments to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference had made a similar motion Monday, followed by the Mountain and Valley Conference doing the same Tuesday.

State updates

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced it will be asking each section in the state to gather input on the future of the winter sports championships, asking for all membership feedback to be provided by Sunday with a decision to be released Monday, March 23.

The state also warned about a online scam petition being circulated, asking for donations associated with championships and seasons.

“THIS IS ABSOLUTELY FALSE,” said NYSPHSAA on social media outlets.

They also talked about several Change.org petitions, urging the state to delay spring sports instead of canceling them.

“We have become aware of petitions related to NYSPHSAA,” the statement read. “These petitions have NO affiliation to NYSPHSAA and have no impact upon our governing process.”