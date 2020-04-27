Section VII weighs local decision for regular seasons

× Expand By Keith Lobdell The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team won the 2019 NYSPHSAA Class C baseball championship last June. The Sentinels will be unable to defend their title in 2020, as the state announced the cancellation of all spring sports championships Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | For a second straight season, there will be no state championships in New York.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Monday there would be no state championships for the spring 2020 sports season due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports affected include boys and girls track & field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, boys and girls golf as well as both boys and girls lacrosse.

“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible,” said NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancellation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”

“Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA,” said NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas. “We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”

“My heart goes out to our student athletes and especially our seniors who do not have the ability to compete for that ultimate state championships they have has the chance to compete for since 1979, yet alone not being able to compete at all at the moment,” said Section VII executive director Matthew Walentuk.

NYSPHSAA added they will continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office in determining any regular season action, reiterating what Zayas said last week in a Sun Community News interview, that for student-athletes to return to athletic participation this spring, schools need to be reopened by the governor.

Local impact

On April 21, Section VIII and XI canceled their spring sports seasons, as NYSPHSAA stated they will give individual sections their own authority to decide whether to hold a regular season. Both sections encompass the Long Island region, where the COVID-19 outbreak has been the among the harshest in the state.

In Section VII, Walentuk said he conducted a local survey of member schools last week on where they wanted to go with a spring sports season.

“I created a form that I sent our to every school and had the athletic directors submit to me after consulting with their superintendents,” said Walentuk.

He said the survey asked whether Section VII should cancel the regular season effective immediately, cancel if the New York PAUSE lasted past the Memorial Day vacation, or keep waiting as long as possible to see what happens.

“Over half of schools supported canceling if we do not go back on May 26,” said Walentuk. “The rest of the schools were almost split between canceling now or waiting as long as possible.”

Walentuk said it would be tough for a season to take place if the state did not allow schools to reopen until June 1, which would be the earliest they could if Gov. Andrew Cuomo sticks to plans he discussed with the media over the weekend, allowing some regions in the state to do a “Phase One” reopening May 16, with a “Phase Two” reopening — which includes schools — two weeks later.

“It’s going to be one of those things where it would be tough but I just do not want to unilaterally do anything that would take away a kids opportunity if the opportunity presents itself right now,” said Walentuk. “I have had people ask for nothing more than If they can just play one game against a neighboring district or even have an inter-squad scrimmage where they could wear their team uniforms in.”

He added it will also be a difficult task to implement social distancing guidelines at sporting events as schools work to do the same in the classrooms.

“It’s going to be tough for these superintendents to figure out how to reopen schools and follow social districting and everything else, then it will be another issue to bring their to sporting venues,” Walentuk said. “However, NYSPHSAA has told us they will do everything they can to help sections who decide to go ahead with a season, and give us all of the resources they have as far as healthcare professionals and others to make sure everything is done safely.

“Right now, I think any viable option is on the table,” Walentuk concluded. “I would not want to discount anything, as remote as it may sound. During this time we are thinking more creatively and outside the box and those are things we should think about.”