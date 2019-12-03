Section VII wrestling: Peru, Saranac to lead the pack

The Peru and Saranac varsity wrestling programs have been sharing league and sectional titles over the past few years, and nothing seems to be changing in 2019-20.

Chiefs return deep roster

SARANAC | Coach Heath Smith and the Saranac varsity wrestling team will be anchored by six members who have sectional patches and state championship experience.

“We should be really good this season,” Smith said. “We have six returning sectional champions which is a plus for us, with Bryce Smith as a four time state competitor leading the pack. As long as everybody is where they need to be at the end of the season I think we will be where we want to be. Peru is always a challenge, but we want to be on top of the mountain as we end the season. We want to make sure the kids know what they are doing technically and be ready for the first match against Beekmantown.”

Members of the Chief roster include Ryan Devins, Landon Smith, Toryn Lavene, Collin Clancy, Alex Clancy, Hunter Devins, Bryce Smith, Keegan Sanders, Robert Foley, Alex Christman, Kaiden Breyette, Kaiden Kriplin, Jacob Vann, Ryan Trudeau, Matt Rugar, Noah Steigleman, Emilio Lugo, Tim Gadway, Zackary Tackett, David Tackett and Dylan Kipp.

Indians seek to continue mat excellence

PERU | Coaches Mike Hogan and Gary Edwards are preparing the Peru varsity wrestling team for another year at the top of the CVAC and sectional standings.

“I think we are going to have a pretty solid team,” said coach Mike Hogan. “We are going to have to fill all 15 weight classes, and we are really going to be young in the last three weight classes. We have had some kids work really hard over the summer and we have a couple wrestlers returning with state experience. We have to stay healthy as a team, that is every coaches problem, and keep them as fresh as possible through a long season that ends on the last weekend of February.”

Hogan said. Alijah Seymour and Zack Swyers return with the state experience, while Connor Witkiewicz, Aaron Edwards and Ashton Seymour will have to give the team points in duals.

“We want to get to 75 state place finishers this year,” said Hogan. “We have 73 right now, which is the most of any school in the state.”

“We expect our team to be in the thick of the race as CVAC champions and sectional champions,” said Edwards.

Members of the Indians roster include Ashton Seymour, Alden McGarvey, Kadin Johnson, Brayden Bushey, Connor Witkiewicz, Jack Hayes, Jack Hanson, Alijah Seymour, Zack Swyers, Dustin Goddeau, Parker Liberty, Devin Blake, Aiden Schnieder, Tylor Bell, Nick Hager, Nathan Mitchell, Tyler Ormsby, Aden LaBarge, Aaron Edwards, Ethan Dickson, Ryder Estes, Ryan Robinson, Liman Mal-Lawgne, Tyler Holmes and Hayden LaFountain.

Leadership key for Bobcats

ELLENBURG DEPOT | The Northern Adirondack varsity wrestling team will have experienced athletes to lead the squad into the new season.

“We have a lot of juniors that we are expecting a lot from in Dolan Gilmore, Caden Bruce and Isaac Pratt,” said coach Adam Trombley. “Clayton Trombley is a sophomore and Tyler Trombley is a senior. They have all been around the program for a long time and we expect a lot from them and expect them to lead the team this season. We just want them to stay focused and keep working hard through the long season that wrestling is.”

Members of the Bobcat roster include Dolan Gilmore, Isaac Pratt, Parker Manor, Tyler Trombley, Taylor Nick, Wyatt Warren, Brandon Manor, Jimmy LaPoint, Caden Bruce, Jeremy LaValley, David Griffin, Clayton Trombley, Hunter Hewson, Trent Snide and Trey McGee.

Middle weights key for Patriots

CLINTONVILLE | New head coach Kasey Kivett said the middle weights will be an area of strength of the AuSable Valley varsity wrestling program this season.

“We are hurting in the lower classes, though,” Kivett said. “Jeremiah Thomas, Mason Dubay and Landen Snyder are sectional runners-up from a year ago, Alex Martin was a 20 match winner. Returning wrestlers hoping to make some noise include Brady Lattrell, Will Sprague, Zach Rock, Zach Bola, Isaiah Call, Ben Sprague and Dylan Goodrow.”

Members of the Patriot roster include Jeremiah Thomas, Brady Lattrell, Alex Martin, Will Sprague, Landen Snyder, Zach Rock, Mason Dubay, Zach Bola, Isaiah Call, Ben Sprague, Dylan Goodrow, AJ Swetson, Dominic LaPier, Kyle Bradley, Lucas Burns, Kaleb Walton, Dylan Straight, Jayden Ouimette, Alex Nelson, Liam Cowley, Jon Fletcher, Leland Pray, Jesse Snow, Joshua Taylor, Gavin Morrow and Sabastian Wolson.

Youthful Eagles take to the mats

BEEKMANTOWN | After losing state place finisher Kaeden Peryea, the Beekmantown varsity wrestling team will be led by a young core of athletes in 2019-20.

“Beekmantown has a very young team with six sophomores and three eighth graders this season we are focusing on building our skills on the mat with very high hopes for the next few years to come,” said coach Kevin Gregory.

Members of the Eagle roster include Sawyer Bell, Alan Frost Jones, Jose Acostamadiedo, Odin Nelson, Alex Harrington, Austin Cook, Cornal Brinson, Chance Peryea, Kadin Decker, Zack Gardner, Connor Bushey and Louis Cota.