Sectional champions to be crowned in boys basketball

Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII basketball championship weekend continued Saturday with the boys championship games, as all three finals will be contested between the top two seeds heading into the playoffs.

Wells will face Willsboro in the opening game for the Class D championship at the Plattsburgh State Field House starting at 4:30 p.m., while Northern Adirondack and Moriah will take to the court in the Class C title game at 6:15 p.m. and Plattsburgh High will take on Saranac at 8 p.m. for the Class B crown.

Photo by Keith Lobdell

NO. 1 WELLS VS. NO. 2 WILLSBORO

Wells enters the sectional final with a 16-5 record this season, having won their only playoff game over Schroon Lake, 58-47, in the semifinal round. Wells last won the sectional title in 2002, having won five out of six titles in 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

In 1989, Wells defeated Willsboro as William Stuart and Don Beach were part of the Wells team and Dale Bigelow played for Willsboro.

In 2019, their sons take center stage on the Field House court as Coby and Byron Stuart, along with Sebastian Beach, will suit up for Wells and Trevor Bigelow will take the court for Willsboro.

Coby Stuart starred in the semifinals with 25 points and nine assists in the win, while Tre Zimmerman had 15 points and Shane Kennedy added eight points and 15 rebounds.

The Wells roster also includes Daniel Johnson, Ethan Ross, Jordan Biderman, Mason Ward, Matt Richards, Peter Robinson and Tyler Bolebruch.

Willsboro enters the title game with a 16-6 record, having scored a 55-37 win over Bolton in the semifinal round and a 78-28 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in the quarterfinals.

Bigelow, a senior, leads the Warriors in points (13.5), assists (4.0) and steals (3.4), while senior Cody Ahrent (7.0 ppg) and junior Jared Ball (3.5) both average five rebounds per game.

Senior Jon Schier adds 8.1 points per game, while classmate Jared Joslyn scores 7.5 and sophomore Regan Arnold 6.1.

Depth has been key for the team, as senior Peyton Ford (4.7) sophomore Stephen Leibeck (3.3), senior Oliver Lee (3.2) and senior Ben Jackson (2.3) all average more than two points and two rebounds per game.

This will be the first meeting between the Indians and Warriors this season.

Photo by Keith Lobdell

NO. 1 NAC VS. NO. 2 MORIAH

The 14th-ranked Bobcats return to the Class C championship game for the fifth straight year, having won the title in 2015.

Northern Adirondack enters with a 17-4 record this season, having swept the regular season series against Moriah with a 54-50 win in Port Henry and a 65-54 win on their home court.

NAC scored a 56-42 win over AuSable Valley in the semifinal round, as Cody Lambert was impressive on both sides of the court, scoring 22 points to lead the Bobcats while adding 19 rebounds in the game.

Reed Lashway scored 12 points in the win, while Brett Juntunen added seven, Lucas Smart seven, Doug Roberts three and Tommy Bergeron three. Cody Peryea scored two points, and was responsible for helping set up his teammates with 11 assists.

Kayden Guerin and Kevin Roberts round out the Bobcat roster.

The Vikings move up to the Class C finals after a run of dominance in Class D, having won six straight Class D titles, going to four state semifinals and winning the 2017 state title.

At 16-6, the Vikings are led by senior Jerin Sargent and junior Braden Swan. Sargent scores 14.8 points per game while averaging 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals. Swan averages 14.5 points, along with 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Sophomore Maddox Blaise adds 9.5 points to the offensive attack, while junior Mike Rollins adds seven points and 6.2 rebounds, junior Jeff Strieble seven points, senior Owen Fleury 6.8, senior Alex Larrow 2.7, senior Scott Rice 2.5 and senior Mike Bizon 2.1.

Senior Austin Drake, juniors Cody Petro, Luke Smith and Mike Demarais, sophomore Matt Diehl and freshman Bryce Sprague round out the roster.

Photo by Keith Lobdell

NO. 1 PHS VS. NO. 2 SARANAC

The Hornets hold a 17-4 record as the CVAC overall league champion and top seed in the Class B tournament, having scored regular-season wins of 59-49 and 60-47 over Saranac.

The Hornets advanced with a 68-44 win over Northeastern Clinton in the semifinal round.

Senior Bailey Pombrio scored 19 points and senior Tyler Phillips added 16, while senior Zach Bieber added 12, junior Dylan Garrant six, senior Andrew Follmer five, junior Ian DeTulleo four and sophomore Liam Perkins three.

Senior Jon Cliff, along with juniors Jaden Kalinowski, Andy Brown, Kurt Oullette and Riley Channell, round out the Hornets roster.

The Chiefs enter the game with a 15-6 record, having scored a 74-68 overtime win over Beekmantown in the sectional semifinals.

Junior Connor Recore scored 33 points in helping to lead the Chiefs to the final, while junior Jared Duquette scored 18, including a pair of three-pointers to put the Chiefs ahead to stay in overtime.

Senior Nick LeBeau hit a game-tying three-pointer as part of his nine-point performance, while sophomore Jack Mather scored five, senior Issac Garman five and junior Cogan Johnston four.

Senior Joe Webster rounds out the Chiefs roster along with juniors Nick Liberty, Brady Hebert, Shey Manor and Dane Dessereault.