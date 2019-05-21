Sectional tennis matches underway

× Brina Micheels is the top seed in the Section VII girls tennis tournament, returning to defend her crown from a year ago.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown girls and Peru boys varsity tennis teams will try to carry their regular season success over this week as the Section VII championships take place at AuSable Valley and in Plattsburgh.

The tournament was postponed one day, with opening round matches starting Tuesday, May 21, semifinal rounds the following day at 3:30 p.m. and finals Thursday, May 23, at 3:30 p.m.

Girls matches will be held at AuSable Valley Central School, while boys matches will be held at Plattsburgh High School and Plattsburgh State.

GIRLS FIELD SET

In the girls tournament, defending Section VII individual champion Brina Micheels is the top seed. Micheels and second seed Anna Maisonville of Schroon Lake/Newcomb are both undefeated on the season.

Rylee Fesette, last years finalist, is the third seed for Beekmantown, while Julia Drolet of Saranac is the fourth seed.

In doubles, the team of Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes are the top seed from Beekmantown, while Haley Murnane and Abby Boule of Seton Catholic are the second seed. The PHS duo of Olivia Gottschall and Vaia Graves are the third seed, while the sister act of Sydney and Kayla Myers are the fourth seed.

HORNETS SWEEP TOP SEED

In the boys draw, Sebastian Bonnabesse of Plattsburgh High will seek to keep a Hornet hold on the boys individual title, entering the tournament as the top seed and trying to take hold of the title which has been won by former PHS standout Brendan Whalen over the past four years.

Sonja Toishi of Lake Placid is the second seed, while other top players include Ian O’Donnell of Northeastern Clinton, Austin Davis of Peru, Wyatt Brown of Beekmantown, Ryan O’Donnell of NCCS, Gabe Gratto of Schroon Lake/Bolton and Camden Reiley of Lake Placid.

In the doubles draw, Sean Williams and Nate Finley are the top seed, with Thomas Carron and Calvin Gosrich as the second seed from Plattsburgh High.