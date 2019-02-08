Sectional wrestling tournament set

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Two-time state finalist Jacob Nolan, of Saranac, is seeking to complete a career sweep in the Section VII wrestling tournament, having won a sectional title every year since seventh grade.

CLINTONVILLE | The five CVAC wrestling schools will converge on AuSable Valley High tomorrow to decide the 2019 Section VII team champion and determine the 15 wrestlers who will represent the section at the state tournament.

Wrestling at Ausable starts at 10 a.m. with first round matches on one mat, followed by second round matches and semifinals at 11 a.m., wrestlebacks for third and fourth place at 1:30 p.m. and the championship finals slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

Saranac is set to defend their sectional title with six wrestlers entering the event as the top seed in their weight class. Peru has five top seeded wrestlers while Northern Adirondack has two top seeds. AuSable Valley and Beekmantown each have one top seed.

Eleven of the wrestlers in this year’s tournament return as previous sectional champions, including four state place finishers.

Below is a breakdown of the 15 weight classes in this year’s tournament.

99

Colin Clancy, of Saranac, is the top seed with a 27-9 record this season, followed by Ashton Seymour, of Peru, (17-8), Brandon Begiebing, of Saranac, (1-4) and Aiden McGarvey, of Peru (8-11).

106

Ryan Devins, of Saranac, is the top seed holding an 18-8 record with the remaining top four seeds including Aaron Edwards, of Peru, (9-4), Jeremiah Thomas, of Ausable, (11-9) and Sawyer Bell, of Beekmantown, (10-19).

113

Landen Smith, of Saranac, is the top seed with a 13-4 season record with Kadin Johnson, of Peru, (17-13), Brady Cattrell, of AuSable Valley, (11-10) and Hector Delgado, of Saranac, (3-15) also ranked.

120

Troy Labarge earned the top seed for Northern Adirondack with a 27-6 record with returning sectional champion Robert Foley, of Saranac, the second seed (26-9). Brayden Bushey, of Peru, (20-10) and Alex Martin, of AuSable Valley, (20-11) round out the ranked field.

126

Peru’s Logan Dubuque (27-4) returns looking to earn his third sectional title and seeks to improve upon last season’s third place finish at states. He will have to get through a field that includes second seed Hunter Devins, of Saranac, (30-9), third seed Caden Bruce, of Northern Adirondack, (18-9) and Zach Bola, of AuSable Valley, (13-12) in one of the tougher brackets in the tournament.

132

Another bracket that could be very competitive, Alex Christman, of Saranac, a two-time sectional champion, earned the top seed with an 18-6 record in a field that includes Peru’s Connor Witkiewicz (20-10), AuSable Valley’s Landen Snyder (23-7) and Northern Adirondack’s Isaac Pratt (16-12).

138

Two-time sectional champion Kaden Peryea enters the Section VII tournament with an unblemished 37-0 record on the season with Jack Hayes, of Peru, (16-12), Dolan Gilmore, of Northern Adirondack, (13-8) and Zach Rock, of AuSable Valley, (10-22) following.

145

Two-time returning sectional champ Alijah Seymour, of Peru, who placed sixth at the state tournament, is the top seed in this division with an 11-6 record. Cameron Matthews, of Northern Adirondack, (24-8) is the second seed with Noah Clausen, of Saranac, (18-4) and Zachary Coughlin, of Beekmantown, (2-7) following.

152

Returning two-time state place finisher and three-time sectional champion Bryce Smith, of Saranac, enters the tournament as the top seed with a 33-5 record while second seed Trevor Wilkinson, of AuSable Valley, has a 24-9 mark, with Jack Hanson, of Peru, (17-13) the third seed and David Griffin, of Northern Adirondack, (13-9) the fourth seed.

160

Zach Swyers, of Peru, returns as a sectional champion with a 22-7 record and the top seed in the division with Mason Dubay, of AuSable Valley, (16-8) the second seed, Brandon Manor, of Northern Adirondack, (14-10) the third seed and Cornal Brinson, of Beekmantown, (12-23) the fourth seed.

170

Saranac’s Jacob Nolan enters the tournament as the Section VII all-time wins leader and looks to complete a sweep of his high school career as he seeks his sixth sectional title. The two-time state runner-up enters as the top seed with a 34-4 record with Dustin Goddeau, of Peru, the only other entrant in the weight class with a 13-11 record.

182

AuSable Valley’s Jason Fletcher is the top seed with a 19-11 season record, followed by Tyler Trombley, of Northern Adirondack, (17-4), Timmy Gadway, of Saranac, (26-10) and Jeremy Lavalley, of Northern Adirondack, (8-15) in another bracket that can bring some interesting matches.

195

Returning sectional champion and 150-plus match winner Jace Filion, of Northern Adirondack, is the top seed with a 29-3 season record. Parker Liberty, of Peru, (11-6) is the second seed, followed by Zach Gardner, of Beekmantown, (9-23) and Dustin Lashway, of Northern Adirondack, (7-15).

220

Returning sectional champion Mason Maulding, of Peru, returns with a 22-5 record, one of the Indians “Big Two” in the heavyweight divisions. Maulding will seek to earn another title in a bracket that includes Clayton Trombley, of Northern Adirondack, (15-9) and Ben Sprague, of AuSable Valley, (7-15).

285

The other member of the Peru “Big Two” is Dalton Criss, a returning sectional champion who has a 24-3 record this season. Seventh grader Connor Bushey, of Beekmantown, (9-9) is the second seed while Tyler Hewson, of Northern Adirondack, (13-7) is third and Amicio Lugo, of Saranac, (3-9) fourth.

Admission to the Section VII wrestling tournament is $5 for students and adults.