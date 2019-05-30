Seeds hold in Class B baseball

× Northeastern Clinton’s Noah Gonyo had a key two-run single to lead the Cougars past Saranac Wednesday and into the Section VII/Class B finals against Peru Friday.

PERU | The Peru Indians and Northeastern Clinton Cougars will meet for the Section VII/Class B baseball title Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, after the Indians scored a 7-2 win over Beekmantown and the Cougars a 4-1 win over Saranac Wednesday.

BIG INNING KEY FOR INDIANS

Leading 2-1 after the top of the fourth, Peru scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to pull away from the Eagles, as Sean Crowley scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings to earn the win on the mound for the Indians.

Carson Cunningham had a trio of hits for the Indians, while Crowley, Peter Mazzella and Noah Lederman each had a pair of hits and Zach Miner connected on a double, for all of the Indians’ 10 hits.

Ian McCasland had a double for the Eagles.

COUGARS SCORE LATE

Jared Duquette of Saranac and Ethan Garrand of Northeastern Clinton shined through five innings on the mound, as neither allowed a hit until the fifth or a run until the bottom of the sixth, when the Cougars broke through for a quartet of runs to take a 4-0 lead.

The Chiefs responded with a run in the top of the seventh, but were unable to fully counter.

Noah Gonyo had the key two-run single in the sixth inning for the Cougars, while Kaleb LaBarge, Garrand and Bryan Claudio also had singles in the sixth, with Landon Coulombe adding a double for the first of five Cougars hits and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Garrand finished with 10 strikeouts in the win, while Saranac’s Jack Mather had two of the four hits allowed by the Cougars pitcher.