Semifinals today in girls hockey

× Maddy Gay and the top-seeded SLP girls hockey team takes on Franklin Academy in the Section VII semifinals tonight. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII postseason begins today with a pair of games in the girls hockey tournament, with winners earning the chance to play for the sectional title Sunday, Feb. 3.

Top seed SLP will host fourth seed Franklin Academy at the Saranac Lake Civic Center for a 5:15 p.m. puck drop in the first semifinal game, while third seed Plattsburgh High will travel to second seed Beekmantown for a 6 p.m. start time at Scotts’ Rink in Chazy.

SLP finished the Section VII season with a 5-1-0 record, earning 15 points and the top seed in the playoffs.

× Beekmantown’s Madison Tetreault goes into the corner with Plattsburgh High’s Christina Maglione when the two teams played Dec. 1, 2018. The Eagles will host the Hornets in the Section VII semifinals tonight. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Beekmantown Eagles scored a 3-2-1 record within the section, while Plattsburgh High had a 2-2-2 record. The Eagles scored a 2-1 win over the Hornets Dec. 21, 2018 after skating to a 2-2 tie Dec. 1, 2018, giving them home ice in the playoff game.

Franklin Academy was 0-5-1 on the season, earning their tie in a 1-1 game against the Hornets.

The winners of the semifinal games will play Sunday, Feb. 3, on the Stafford Arena ice at SUNY Plattsburgh, with puck drop set for 12:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the state final four, which will be held Feb. 8-9 at the Harbor Center in Buffalo.