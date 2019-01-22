Sentinel bowlers looking down lanes to sectionals

× 1 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga bowler Axel Dedrick led the Sentinels in a 2-2 tie against AuSable Valley last week. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Moriah bowler Mark Maye. More photos from the bowling match between the Vikings and Sentinels can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga varsity boys bowling team started the second half of the season strong last week, scoring a 4-0 win over rival Moriah and a 2-2 tie against defending state champions AuSable Valley, who has won the last three Section VII championships.

Coach Donna Fleury said the goal for the team through the first half of the season has been to improve their games.

“We are just trying to be competitive in the league,” said Fleury. “We want to bowl our best with a good attitude and good sportsmanship. The boys are very competitive among themselves and that helps.”

The competitiveness showed during the AuSable match Jan. 16, where Axel Dedrick led the Sentinels in the battle of the revolutionaries with a 255 high game and match-high 651 series, while Zach Bush added a 241 high game and 628 series; Austin Gijanto a 245 high game and 627 series; while Nathan Trudeau added a 217 high game and 612 series.

While the score at the end of the night was tied, 2-2, the Sentinels had rolled for more total pins.

“Taking two games from them is quite an accomplishment since they are the reigning state champs,” Sentinel coach Donna Fleury said. “What we do at sectionals will be more important to me. We had a couple kids that were hot and also a couple that had a rough night, so who knows what will happen in February. I believe we will go there with a positive attitude and hope we can at least be competitive.”

The Sentinel players said they are focused on improving and are happy with the results so far this season.

“We want to bowl every good shot we possibly can and hope for the best,” said Dedrick.

“It has been a good season with a good competition with AuSable, Beekmantown and Saranac,” said Bush. “It is really fun. We get new friends every time we see them. We need to stay focused and keep a positive attitude.”

In the Jan. 18 matchup against the Vikings, Gavin Fleury led the Sentinels with a 235 high game and 655 series.

“It has been a wicked good season,” said Fleury. “We have a lot of young kids coming through. We are bowling good. We have to put everything together to get a win at sectionals. Personally, I had a strong start, but have been struggling lately, but I think I got it figured out.”

Dedrick added a 570 series with 221 high game, while Trudeau had a 523 series. Bush added a 209 high game, while Gavin Tucker added a 203 high game.

For the Vikings, Mark Maye had a 329 series.

× Ticonderoga bowler Jade Frasier was the leading girls bowler against AuSable and Ticonderoga last week. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LADY SENTINELS EARN WINS

The Sentinel girls bowling team also scored a pair of wins against AuSable Valley and Moriah last week.

In the girls match against AuSable Valley, Jade Frasier had a 483 series as the Sentinels scored a 2.5-1.5 win over the Patriots.

Against Moriah, Frasier had a 514 series with a pair of 169 games and a 176, while Adriana Borho had a 44 series. Maria Cole added a 157 high game, while Makayla Huestis had a 147 game.