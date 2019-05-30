Sentinels, Blue Bombers to meet for C title

× Russ Gallo earned the complete-game victory for Ticonderoga while adding a triple to the offense as the top-seeded Sentinels advanced to face Lake Placid in the Section VII/Class C finals Monday in Plattsburgh.

PORT HENRY | The Ticonderoga Sentinels made Port Henry feel like home Wednesday, scoring a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley, while Lake Placid scored a 6-1 win over Northern Adirondack to set up the Section VII/Class C final game between the Sentinels and Blue Bombers Monday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. on Chip Cummings Field at SUNY Plattsburgh.

SENTINELS SHUTOUT PATS

In the final matchup of the Section VII revolutionaries this season, Russ Gallo limited the Patriot bats to three hits and struck out 10 while driving in the first two of the teams’ four second-inning runs in a 5-0 victory. Gallo also had the lone extra-base hit in the game, a triple.

The Patriots’ best chance to score was in the opening inning, but Ticonderoga was able to convert on a double-play opportunity to keep the game scoreless.

Connor Devins went the distance on the mound for the Patriots, scattering nine hits while allowing only one run in any inning other than the second, while Evan Snow had a pair of singles.

BOMBERS SCORE EARLY

Lake Placid scored a pair of runs in the opening inning, three more in the sixth and one in the seventh in its five-run win over the Bobcats.

Duncan Segger, Scott Sharlow and Tyler Hinckley each had a pair of hits for the Blue Bombers, while Jesse Izzo added a double to the eight-hit attack.

On the mound, Sharlow allowed no runs over five innings pitched in earning the win before Izzo and Jake Coursen pitched each of the final two innings.

Brett Juntunen went the distance on the mound for the Bobcats, while Casper LaBarge had two of his team’s four hits.