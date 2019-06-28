Sentinels, community celebrate state title

× The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team was honored for its state championship with a ceremony in the high school auditorium June 20.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School community came out Thursday, June 20, to celebrate the crowning moment in team sports for the school, honoring the 2019 Class C baseball state champions in the auditorium at Ticonderoga High School.

School Superintendent Dr. John McDonald commended the team and read a resolution from the state of New York, sponsored by Assemblyman Dan Stec and state Sen. Betty Little.

The team was also honored by Ticonderoga Supervisor Joseph Giordano, who told the team their success inspired the town and gave him the chance to think about his own high school career and the memories he made through interscholastic sports.

In presenting the members of the team, coach Dan Dorsett said, “you are always asked who are the best teams or best players at different positions, well, as far as teams go, this is it, this is the best team Ticonderoga has ever had. They won the state title.”

Throughout the week, the team continued to ride high off its 7-3 win over Cooperstown in the Class C title game June 15.

“It was very exciting to come into school on Monday knowing we had finally won a championship game and it felt good to see everyone,” Carter Dedrick said.

“I got some congratulations from students and teachers,” Dillon Schlogl added. “For me, coming back to school was relieving because we had done the job and won such a huge game that will go down in school history. I was glad to be part of this team.”

Steven Barnaby said he was thankful to see the community support.

“This was a wonderful night and I thank everyone for coming out,” Barnaby said. “Being part of this team and getting the chance to play in the title game was a once in a lifetime experience and just amazing.”