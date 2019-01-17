Sentinels draw with Patriots on lanes

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Axel Dedrick helped pace the Ticonderoga boys bowling team to a 2-2 tie against AuSable Valley Wednesday in a key CVAC contest.

PLATTSBURGH | The Ticonderoga varsity boys bowling team put up an impressive showing against defending state champion and CVAC leader AuSable Valley Patriots Wednesday, scoring a 2-2 tie as each of the four Sentinel bowlers rolled a 600-plus series.

“Taking two games from them is quite an accomplishment since they are the reigning state champs,” Sentinel coach Donna Fleury said.

“What we do at sectionals will be more important to me. We had a couple kids that were hot and also a couple that had a rough night, so who knows what will happen in February. I believe we will go there with a positive attitude and hope we can at least be competitive.”

Axel Dedrick led the Sentinels in the battle of the revolutionaries with a 255 high game and match-high 651 series, while Zach Bush added a 241 high game and 628 series, Austin Gijanto a 245 high game and 627 series while Nathan Trudeau added a 217 high game and 612 series.

For the Patriots, Logan Martineau had the matches top game of 268 as part of a 625 series, while Andrew Terrell added a 620 triple and Josh Eaton a 603. Troy McDonald added a 219 game.

In the girls match, Jade Frasier had a 483 series as the Sentinels scored a 2.5-1.5 win over the Patriots, who got a 544 series from Katelynn Miller.

EAGLES SWEEP VIKINGS

Troy Reid had a 544 series for the Beekmantown boys team and Paige Hilborne a 627 triple for the girls as the Eagles scored a pair of 4-0 wins over Moriah at the Mineville VFW.

Damien Stutsman added a 524 series in the boys match, while Hilborne had the high game of the night with a 232. Kylie Hilborne added a 224 game and 573 series for the Lady Eagles.

Nolan Costello had a 457 series for the Moriah boys, while Shyann Hargett had a 355 triple for the girls.

CHIEFS, HORNETS SPLIT

Austin Plumadore had a 495 series as the Saranac Chiefs scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High in the boys match, while Sierra Hoiston led the Lady Hornets with a 382 series in a 4-0 win over the Chiefs in the girls match.

Nick Pelerin added a 488 series for the Chiefs, while Mark Hagar had a 448 series for the Hornets.

In the girls match, Teagan Benjamin added a 369 series, while Emily Seymour had a 334 triple and Rachel Hilchey a 318 for the Hornets.

Gabby Weir had a 433 series while Selena Delagado added a 317 series for the Chiefs.