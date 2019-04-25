Sentinels out-slug Cougars

Anna Whitman was the winning pitcher for Ticonderoga Wednesday, thanks in part to her sixth-inning grand slam against Northeastern Clinton. See more photos from this game at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

TICONDEROGA | It is always nice when the pitcher helps themselves out at the plate.

Such was the case for the Ticonderoga Sentinels Wednesday, as Anna Whitman broke open their CVAC contest against Northeastern Clinton with a grand slam, part of a seven-run sixth inning as the Sentinels scored a 17-10 win.

Vivian Porter added a two-run single in the decisive inning, while Whitman was able to keep the Cougars off the board in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Emily Purkey contributed at the plate with a triple and home run.

Kya McComb went the distance in the circle for the loss, while Sydney Hunter had a pair of doubles as part of a four-hit, three-RBI performance. Gabby Dumas added a triple.

EAGLES PULL AWAY FROM VIKINGS

Jillian Martin connected for a double in Beekmantown's win over Moriah Wednesday.

Beekmantown scored eight runs in the fourth and sixth innings as they went on to a 24-2 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Aleyah Lafountain has 10 strikeouts in the circle for the win, while connecting on a triple at the plate. Brooke Ruest added a home run and triple, with Jillian Martin and Emma McCasland each adding a triple.

Sarah Anderson had a single and home run for the Vikings.

PATRIOTS RALLY AGAINST RED STORM

Falling behind, 9-3, after the top of the fourth, AuSable Valley sophomore pitcher Abby Sawyer clamped down, shutting out Saranac Lake over the final three innings while collecting two hits — including a double — as the Patriots went on a 10-run streak over their final three trips to the plate for a 13-10 win.

Shea Durgan also connected on a double, while Koree Stillwell had a triple in the win.

Madelyn Gay had a pair of hits and three RBI for the Red Storm, while Katie Gay went the distance in the circle, taking the loss.

MIDDLE INNINGS KEY FOR INDIANS VS. BOBCATS

Peru scored five runs over in the fourth through sixth innings en route to a 9-4 win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

Emily Beattie struck out 11 in the circle and had a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the Indians, while Alexis Hayes and Bri Brousseau each recorded a pair of hits.

Anna Brown struck out 13 for the Bobcats in defeat, while Monica-Lynn Charland had a trio of hits. Brynne Gilmore added a triple.

HORNETS SHUT OUT BOMBERS

Plattsburgh High connected for 10 base hits, led by Molly Channell’s trio of knocks, in defeating Lake Placid, 13-0, Wednesday.

Calli Fitzwater was perfect through the first four innings, allowing the only hit of the game to Ireland Preston with two outs in the fifth.

PANTHERS ROLL PAST GRIFFINS

In the MVAC season opener for the Panthers, Shawna McIntosh continued her hot start to the season, collecting a pair of hits at the plate and striking out 12 in allowing only two hits to ELW in a 21-0 win.

The Panthers pulled away with an 11-run fourth inning. Analise Burdo, Bree Hunsdon, Sarah Chandler and Abbey Schwoebel combined in the circle for the Griffins.