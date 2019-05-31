Sentinels reclaim Class C crown

× Expand Photos by Keith Lobdell Samantha Montville starred for the Ticonderoga Sentinels in their Section VII/Class C championship performance against NAC Thursday, throwing a complete game in the circle while recording four hits at the plate.

PLATTSBURGH | One year after falling in the Section VII/Class C final, the Ticonderoga Sentinels rode the wave of a nine-run second inning and stellar performance from junior Samantha Montville to reclaim the Class C title with a 20-3 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday.

Charboneau allowed only six hits over seven innings, giving up three runs and striking out four in earning the win for the Sentinels in the circle.

“I really wanted to win for my team and I wanted to get this title back that we lost last year,” Montville said.

“It was a total team effort and a great game,” coach Eric Mullen said regarding the fact the defense behind Montville played clean, not making a single error.

“Sam did a great job hitting her marks and a big thing with her was confidence,” Mullen added. “She has had confidence and momentum from the semifinal game.”

Montville also starred at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs scored from the eighth spot in the batting order.

“I was surprised by that,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure I tried my best if this was going to be our last stand. (The semifinal) game showed a lot about us and we all pulled together to get this win for the seniors and played great defense. That really helped me.”

Sophomore Anna Whitman had four RBI on four singles, while sophomore Jade Charboneau also added three RBI on as many hits.

“We just wanted to hit the ball, get on base and move runners around,” Whitman said. “It has been really nice watching (Montville) pitch and she did an outstanding job today.”

“We were kind of nervous but we were able to settle into the game and then we were able to execute everything we needed to,” Charboneau said.

The Sentinels got run production from every spot in the batting order, with Lauren Dixon crossing the plate four times having reached base in five of her six plate appearances.

The Sentinel batters did not strike out against Northern Adirondack pitcher Anna Brown, who entered the game averaging seven punchouts per game.

“To have the lower part of our lineup hit was tremendous,” Mullen said. “We told the girls everyone would have a chance to hit if they would swing and we did a great job putting the bat on the ball against one of the better pitchers in our league.”

The win capped a return to the top of Section VII for the Sentinels, who lost to AuSable Valley a year ago. Now, the team has its sights set on regional play and a chance to return to the final weekend of the season.

“We knew that we had lost talent since the final four team and knew it was a rebuilding process, but that we could be competitive,” Mullen said. “We wanted to make sure these senior girls who had not won anything got the chance to leave with a sectional patch and championship. They worked hard and they earned it.”

The Sentinels also took advantage of eight Bobcat errors.

For Northern Adirondack, Brown had a pair of hits, while Kira LaBarge had an RBI single in the first and Grace Thume added a two-RBI single in the sixth. Hannah Jock and Monica-Lynn Charland also had singles in the loss.