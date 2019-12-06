Sentinels score win over Beavers

× Expand Keith Lobdell Brock Huestis led the Ticonderoga basketball team with 14 points against Keene.

TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel varsity boys basketball team built up an 11-point halftime lead en route to a 56-25 win over Keene Thursday.

Brock Huestis scored 14 points in the win to lead the Sentinel offense.

Terrence Benedict added 11 points in the win, while Braden Perry added 10, Brayton Molina eight, Monty Benedict seven points and 10 rebounds, and Zane Ott six.

Aidan Lopez scored 11 points for Keene, with Sebastian Smith added eight, Sam Baldwin four and Alp Tas two.

Warriors defeat Huskies

Hunter King led a balanced scoring attack for Willsboro in a 71-24 win over Newcomb, scoring 17 as 10 players got into the scoring column for the Warriors.

Regan Arnold added 12 points, while Jared Ball scored 10, Brady Sweatt seven, Stephen Leibeck eight, Everett Cassavaugh five, Trenton King three, Chase Souza three, Jutsin Joslyn two and Jaycob Gough two.

Ethan Armstrong scored 13 points to lead the Huskies.