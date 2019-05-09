Sentinels score win over Hornets in golf

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Nolan deGrandpre carded a 46 for Plattsburgh High against Ticonderoga Wednesday. For more photos from this match, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

TICONDEROGA | While Plattsburgh High’s Nolan deGrandpre and Riley Channel had the medalist rounds of 46 in matching 46-49 wins over Bobby Condit and Ben Swajger of Ticonderoga, the Sentinels were able to capture the other four matches for a 4-2 win over the Hornets in CVAC golf Wednesday.

Gavin Fleury scored a 51-53 win over Greyson Giroux for the Sentinels, while Brett Moore scored a 56-58 win over Ethan Kay. Clayton Spaulding (52-62) and Mike Fitzgerald (57-62) also picked up wins.

INDIANS DEFEAT KNIGHTS

John Glover was the medalist for Seton Catholic, defeating Peru’s Austin Carpenter, 43-48, for the Knights’ lone point as the Indians scored a 5-0 win Wednesday.

Keegan Smith (52-59), Jacob Bechard (45-62), Alex Lawliss (52-63), Matt Latinville (53) and Erick Frechette (52-69) secured wins for the Indians.

BOMBERS SCORE POINT IN EACH MATCH

Lake Placid scored a 5.5-0.5 win over Moriah Wednesday, with Hunter Wilmot and Thomas Clarke sharing medalists honors as they halved their match with scores of 38.

Jack Armstrong and Brady Tromblay each recorded rounds of 41 in their wins, while Cole Jacques carded a 46, Brendan Bullock a 52 and Chris Byrne a 57.

COUGARS CALM RED STORM

Ben Lloyd had the medalist round with a 45 as the Northeastern Clinton varsity golf team scored a 5.5-1.5 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Chase Letourneau and Will McClure halved in their match with scores of 49, while Zach Churco matched McLure’s score to fire the low round for the Red Storm.

Jace O’Connor (47-58), Caleb Trombley (51-60), Logan O’Connor (56-60) and Ben Fredette (58-60) scored wins for the Cougars.

EAGLES SCORE FIRST WIN

Hugo Chavanchankij carded a 43 as the Beekmantown varsity golf team scored a 4-2 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Dalton Kane scored a 48-53 win, while Riley Loughan (56-58) picked up a victory over Josh Eaton and Hunter Gelwicks (50-58) also won.

For the Patriots, Connor Bushey scored a 57-59 win, while Jasmyne Allen had a 55-60 win. Jeffrey Miller had the low round for the Patriots with a 46.