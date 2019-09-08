Sentinels send notice with victory over Peru

× Expand Keith Lobdell Terrence Benedict lines up under center for Ticonderoga. The senior quarterback threw for 210 yards and a touchdown in the Sentinels’ 12-7 win over the Indians Sept. 6.

TICONDEROGA | It was a night Ticonderoga head coach Bobby Porter said he had daydreams about.

While it almost turned into a nightmare, the dream ultimately came true for Porter, as he guided the Ticonderoga Sentinel football team to a 12-7 win over Peru in the opening weekend of CVAC football Sept. 6.

“These boys were relentless today to respond to their high-powered offense,” said Porter on the win. “We play with 17 sophomores on our roster so it has been about preparing these kids coming into the season and that is our goal, we want to turn this around this year — not have a rebuilding year.”

Porter added he felt there was also momentum from above with he and his team Friday night.

“My mom was here today,” said Porter of his late mother. “My son Aidan was ‘her boy,’ and we had been talking about that all day. She was watching over me and my son.”

DEFENSIVE AFFAIR

After the Sentinels scored on their first possession when Owen Stonitsch ran the ball in from one yard out on fourth down, set up by a big catch by receiver Monty Benedict, neither team was able to find the endzone over the rest of the first three quarters.

The Sentinel defense was bolstered by a trio of interceptions from Dillon Schlogl and two by Benedict, who spent much of the game defensively on Peru standout receiver Austin Carpenter.

“I came in really nervous but knew I had to keep my focus,” said Benedict.

“Monty is one heck of an athlete and brings it every week in practice with his effort and he does the extra work,” Porter said. “Great things are ahead for him given his size and nice, soft hands.”

Without scoring entering the final two minutes of the game, Sentinel Conall Tierney made the fourth Sentinel interception of the day, then hauling in a 39-yard reception from Terrance Benedict for a score and a 12-0 lead for the Sentinels.

“Coming back (after a fumble earlier in the quarter), getting an interception and scoring a touchdown felt great,” said Tierney, who finished with 110 yards receiving. “It felt good to get the ball back.”

“Conall was not sure he was coming out this season and we talked to him about where we saw him and he has turned into someone who is a key on both ends of the ball,” said Porter.

Terrance Benedict finished with 219 passing yards in the game.

“Peru is always really good and they are a very competitive team,” Benedict said. “Coming out here and winning this close one is giving our town and fans a peek at what we can be. We have been working all summer with the receivers and I love the group we have this year.”

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT

Leading 12-0 with 1:33 left, Porter had told his team the game was not over.

“I knew they could change the game on one play,” he said.

That play came with less than 40 seconds to play, when Carpenter made his biggest catch of the day, a 39-yard touchdown grab to make the score 12-7.

On the kickoff, Peru was able to recover the onsides attempt, but their final drive was stopped on fourth down when Noah Bogart sacked Peru quarterback Zach O’Connell to put the game away.

For the Indians, O’Connell passed for 110 yards — 95 of them to Carpenter — while throwing four picks.

Neither team was effective on the ground, with Connor Hart rushing for 38 yards for Peru and Stonitsch 20 for the Sentinels.