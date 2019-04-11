Sentinels start off hot

× Expand File photo Nick Robarge-Greene has hit three home runs in as many games for the Ticonderoga Sentinels, including a walk-off winner against PHS April 6 as the team has started the season 3-0 a year after advancing to the Class C state finals.

TICONDEROGA | A pair of lopsided victories and a walk-off winner have propelled the Ticonderoga Sentinels to a 3-0 start this varsity baseball season, as the team starts its quest to return to Binghamton.

While the start has been impressive, coach Dan Dorsett also gave credit to those who have helped make the games possible on their home field.

“We are just very happy that our grounds crew has worked extremely hard to get us on the field and that we hope to stay on schedule as much as possible because it helps with pitching and rest for our arms,” Dorsett said.

Ticonderoga opened the season trailing 2-0 to AuSable Valley April 3 in the CVAC opener. The deficit was short lived, however, as the Sentinels scored three in the bottom of the first and seven in the fifth en route to an 11-2 win.

“Connor Devins (AVCS) pitched well until we broke it open in the bottom of the fifth with a big two-out RBI from Bryce Gautreau that led to six more runs scoring after that,” Dorsett said. “Nick Robarge-Greene hit a towering home run in the third inning to give us a two-run cushion and played great defense at second base with nine defensive assists/outs. Our pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and no earned runs after the first inning.”

The next day, Michael DuShane got out of a bases-loaded jam against Lake Placid in the top of the first, and his teammates responded with an 11-run outburst in the bottom half for a 21-4 win.

“It was highlighted by a grand slam from Conall Tierney,” Dorsett said of the first. “Our seven-run fourth inning was highlighted by Nick Robarge-Greene’s three-run homer. Terrence Benedict had three doubles for us with Gallo getting two as part of a day where we had six doubles, two home runs and 17 total hits.”

In a matchup of sectional champions April 6, the Sentinels again started hot with three runs in the bottom of the first for a 3-1 lead before the Plattsburgh High Hornets would tie the game in the fifth, leading to Robarge-Greene hitting his third home run in as many games, this one a walk-off to give the Sentinels a 4-3 win.

“Russell Gallo and Kyler Lyon had a pitching duel through five innings,” Dorsett said. “Micheal Dushane got a strikeout with the go-ahead run on second in the top of the seventh inning and one out in the bottom of the seventh, and Robarge-Greene hit a walk-off solo home run to win it.”

Gallo led the team with eight hits and four doubles over the opening week, while Benedict added six hits (four doubles) and Robarge-Greene connected for five hits — three of them long balls. He also finished with eight RBIs for the week, one ahead of Gallo.

On the mound, DuShane went 2-0 with wins in the Lake Placid and PHS games, working five scoreless innings. Benedict picked up the season-opening win against AVCS with three scoreless innings.

In the first week, the Sentinels outscored their opponents, 36-9. They are next scheduled to play Tuesday, April 23, against Northeastern Clinton in Champlain.