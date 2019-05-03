Sentinels stay unbeaten

× Crown Point’s Noah Spaulding recorded a complete game victory for the Panthers over Chazy Thursday.

SARANAC LAKE | Terrence Benedict and Bryce Gautreau combined on the mound for the win as Ticonderoga defeated Saranac Lake, 15-7, Thursday.

Gautreau also collected a trio of hits, while Michael DuShane had two singles and a double in the win. Nick Robarge-Greene connected on a triple.

Carter Sturgeon and Jaden Gladd each had a pair of hits for the Red Storm, while Quinn Peer had three RBI and Ben Munn hit a double.

PANTHERS SCORE WIN OVER EAGLES

Noah Spaulding scattered three hits over seven innings and allowed only one run while striking out 10 as Crown Point scored a 6-1 win over Chazy Thursday.

Noah Peters led the offense with three hits for the Panthers.

Ben Norcross started for the Eagles, with Riley Hansen pitching in relief.

INDIANS NO-HIT VIKINGS

Ryley O’Connell and Zach Miner combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Peru scored a 25-0 win over Moriah Thursday, as the offense scored 11 times in the opening inning and 12 more times in the second to put the game away.

O’Connell pitched the first three innings, while Miner took over in the fourth as the duo had 11 strikeouts of the 15 outs recorded by the Indian defense.

Miner finished with a single, double and triple on offense, while O’Connell had a pair of hits, including a double.

COUGARS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Northeastern Clinton scored in all but the third inning in picking up an 11-6 win over AuSable Valle Thursday.

Bryan Claudio earned the win on the mound, while Hunter LaValley came on to close down a four-run rally by the Patriots in the sixth.

Brayden LaValley had a trio of hits for the Cougars, while Noah Gonyo had a single and double with Ethan Garrand hitting a double.

Kaleb Alton had a pair of hits for the Patriots while taking the loss on the mound.

CHIEFS SHUTOUT BOMBERS

A seven-run second inning pushed Saranac to a 13-0 shutout win over Lake Placid Thursday.

Jacob Shiraldi allowed only one hit in picking up the win for the Chiefs, while collecting a pair of hits at the plate.

James Conway and Zack Rainville each connected on doubles for the Chiefs.

Brooklyn Mayberry had the lone hit of the game for Lake Placid.