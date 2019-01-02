Sentinels undefeated in Argyle; Panthers 1-1

× Cody Crammond scored 28 points in the two games of the Argyle Holiday Tournament. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Jack Grinnell averaged seven points a game in the Argyle Holiday Tournament as the Ticonderoga Sentinels went 2-0 against North Warren and the host Scots.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga boys basketball team scored wins over North Warren and Argyle in the annual tournament hosted by the Scots Dec. 27 and 29, while the Panthers split their two games at the event.

The Sentinels opened the tournament with a 68-43 win over North Warren as Colton Huestis scored 26 points to lead the offensive attack against the Cougars.

The Sentinels led 30-20 at the half and used an 11-0 run to put the game away in the second half. Bobby Condit had 13 points for the Sentinels, while Ty Schlogl added eight, Jack Grinnell six, Terrance Benedict and Carson Reeves five, Michael DuShane three and Bryce Gautreau two. DuShane added 13 rebounds.

Against host Argyle, the Sentinels built up a 14-point halftime lead en route to a 69-42 win, finishing the tournament 2-0.

Huestis again led the Sentinels with 22 points as eight other players added balance to the scoring attack, with Schlogl scoring nine, Grinnell eight, Bobby Condit seven, Reeves seven, DuShane six, Kyler teRiele four and Conall Tierney three.

PANTHERS SPLIT

Crown Point opened the tournament trailing host Argyle, 28-27 at halftime, before going on a 38-18 run in the second half for a 65-46 win.

Zach Spaulding scored 18 points in the win, while Reese Celotti added 15, Cody Crammond 11, Jake LaDeau eight, Dylan Sours four, Andrew DuShane four, Ross Thomas three and Noah Spaulding two.

Against North Warren, the Panthers battled back from nine-point halftime deficit to tie the game with one minute left to play, but were unable to get ahead of the Cougars in a 64-61 loss.

Cody Crammond led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 17 points, while LaDeau added 14, Zach Spaulding 13, Celotti 10, Noah Spaulding three, Cameron Harrington two and Andrew DuShane two.