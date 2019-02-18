Seton Catholic awarded MVAC north crown

× 1 of 2 Expand Seton Catholic’s Tom Murray has one eye on the basket as he drives the lane against Willsboro Feb. 16. The Knights won their third straight MVAC northern division title with a 46-28 win over the Warriors. More photos can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Willsboro Cody Ahrent drives to the basket against Seton Catholic defenders Neil Yang and Foster Ovios during their Feb. 16 game. More photos can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic Knights retained the MVAC northern division title with a 46-28 victory over Willsboro Feb. 16, despite the fact they have one fewer win than the second-place Warriors.

Seton Catholic finished the regular season 9-2 in the division, while Willsboro finished with a 10-2 mark, with both losses coming to the Knights.

On the recommendation of Willsboro, Seton was named the winner despite not having played their regular season game against Westport, who canceled their final three games of the regular season, leaving the Knights without a 12th divisional game.

In the game, the Warriors jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first period, with the Knights chipping away to tie the game at 18-18 with seconds remaining in the opening half. The Warriors took a 20-18 lead into the half as a foul on Trevor Bigelow’s desperation three lead to the senior guard making two of three free throws.

Utilizing a 1-3-1 zone and taking advantage of missed shots from the Warriors, the Knights outscored the Warriors 15-8 in the third quarter before going on a 13-0 fourth-quarter run.

The Knights also got strong performances on the boards from Tobiah Osborne (five third-quarter rebounds) and Tom Murray (seven fourth-quarter boards), who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“We knew we had to fix a couple of things, and rebounding was one of them,” Osborne said. “We came out and got it done. I was working on playing good defense and working on boxing out.”

“We needed to box out because they were bigger than us,” Murray said. “In the first half the shots were not falling and we just had to play defense throughout the entire game, and the shots started to fall.”

“We knew we had to stay consistent and do what we knew we could over and over again,” said Neil Yang, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. “We need to just keep elevating our game and hopefully we are playing our best going into sectionals.”

Seton coach Larry Converse said the team switched to the zone defense after the opening quarter.

“We have played very well in a zone this season and they have a bunch of shooters, but they were not getting their shots to fall,” Converse said. “We have to work on positioning and boxing out every day in practice and work on those things that will hopefully help us win ball games. Going into sectionals, we can play with those teams in Class C, but our margin for error is very small.”

Willsboro coach Jim Spring said he felt his team was not able to keep on tack with the game plan for the entire 32 minutes.

“When we ran our offense, I think we were successful,” Spring said. “We got away from what was working and we got a little complacent. Seton is a good team and you cannot lose focus against a good team.”

The Warriors will now prepare for the Class D playoffs, where they will take a “second season” attitude.

“It’s a new season and a fresh start,” Spring said. “We will take it as a new year and go into it like the first day of practice.”

EAGLES CANCEL REMAINDER OF SEASON

Westport’s historic final varsity boys basketball season came to an early end.

The Eagles did not play their final games against Crown Point, Seton Catholic and Schroon Lake, with school officials stating they did not have enough players to complete the year. The game against Seton would have been Westport’s final senior night.

“With not enough players to effectively compete, the team and the coach have decided not to complete the remainder of their season,” Westport Central School Superintendent Josh Meyer told The Sun.

Sources reported two players were kicked off the team for rules violations, leaving the team with five active players.

Westport also had a nine-member junior varsity program whose players would have been eligible to compete in varsity contests as long as they did not play in more than 20 combined contests between the two teams.