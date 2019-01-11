Seton takes control of MVAC North with OT win

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Tom Murray, of Seton Catholic, keeps his dribble while trying to avoid Willsboro defender Trevor Bigelow Thursday.

WILLSBORO | Tom Murray was 9-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime, helping the Seton Catholic Knights rally for a 45-40 overtime win Thursday night, giving the Knights the edge in the MVAC Northern Division.

“I don’t think either team shot the ball very well,” said Seton coach Larry Converse. “I think defense was the key for us. Defense is always a constant.”

“I think defense was big, but also after a shot goes up, we found a man and were boxing out,” said Murray, who finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. “They were bigger than us, so we had to get onto the boards.”

Neil Yang added 14 points, while Foster Ovios scored 6, Tobiah Osborne, 4, and Matt LaDeiu, 2.

Willsboro outscored Seton Catholic, 13-9, in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where they were outscored, 7-2.

With the win, the Knights hold the advantage in the division as they seek to win their third straight regular season title.

“Now that we have seen all the teams once this season, we can now be more prepared,” said Yang.

“We have to play with intensity because everyone knows us,” added Murray. “We have to come out play hard defense and hopefully score more quickly.”

For Converse, the goal is to be ready for postseason play.

“We are trying to get better so we can compete come sectional time,” he said. “We are trying to get better so hopefully we can compete and get lucky. Winning sectionals and going to state is what it is all about. We would like to win the league. There are some tough teams: Crown Point, Schroon Lake, Willsboro. It can be any team any different night. It can go either way. It isn’t like anyone is dominant.”

For the Warriors, Jon Schier scored 11 points, while Regan Arnold added 8, Trevor Bigelow, 7, Jared Joslyn, 6, Oliver Lee, 5, and Peyton Ford, 3.