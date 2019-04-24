Sherman goes from Chazy to first-year college program

× 1 of 2 Expand Former Chazy boys basketball coach Clay Sherman has been named the first coach of the Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats women’s basketball team. Over the past two seasons, the Eagles won 22 games with Sherman at the helm. × 2 of 2 Expand Clay Sherman runs the floor for the Willsboro Warriors in 2011. Sherman was a basketball and soccer standout for the Warriors, playing collegiate soccer at SUNY Plattsburgh. Prev Next

SYRACUSE | Former Willsboro Central School standout Clay Sherman has risen through the coaching ranks quickly.

Following assistant coaching stints with Clinton Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh in soccer and basketball, along with a two-year stint as the head coach of the Chazy boys varsity program, Sherman was recently named the first head coach of the Bryant & Stratton College women’s basketball program in Syracuse.

“It’s a brand new program starting in 2019 so I am looking to bring in 15 girls for the first season,” Sherman said of the Bobcats. “It is in the USCAA, so I have scholarships available and I am looking to bring a competitive team in for year one. I am definitely excited.”

‘LIT UP THE ROOM’

“Clay came in and just lit up the room with his enthusiasm and drive,” Bryant & Stratton Athletic Director Nick Dimitrievski said. “He really wants to be in this profession and the drive, motivation and work ethic are what we looked at when we decided to take a chance with him.”

Sherman was offered the job during the recent MVAC season, but wanted to make sure he was able to stay with the Chazy team and players he had worked with for the past two seasons.

“I started with these boys and the kids put in a lot of work,” Sherman said. “We have spent a lot of time together, not only during the season but over the summer playing AAU basketball and traveling together for eight weekends. I told (the college) I had to finish this out, but would do whatever they needed me to do.”

“I thought it was very honorable he wanted to stay with the team and finish things up,” Dimitrievski said. “It just added to the picture of who Clay is and why we wanted him.”

RECRUITING

What the college needed from Sherman was a lot of time on the phone — working daily on the recruiting trail, along with one day a week on the Syracuse campus.

“I have been doing a lot of recruiting calls and talking on the phone for a lot of the day, introducing myself to the Section III coaches out there and telling them about my program, what I expect and learning about their programs,” Sherman said back in February. “I have been talking to a lot of junior college programs to see if they have players who are interested in continuing their career.”

Dimitrievski said Sherman has already proven himself as a recruiter.

“He went to New York City on a recruiting trip recently and brought in 36 kids for his first ever visiting recruit session,” Dimitrievski said. “We have been so pleased and excited with the progress, we recently announced the launch of a JV women’s program, as well.”

Sherman recently told the Syracuse-based ML Sports Platter podcast what he was looking for in a recruit.

“I am looking to recruit high character kids,” Sherman said. “I want students who are hungry to be highly competitive and continue their education, people who want to win in the classroom and on the court.”

Sherman joins a college program with a very similar track record as the Chazy high school program he was at the past two years,

“We have been a men’s soccer national champion at the NJCAA level, and have been the USCAA national runner-up in 2015 through 2018,” said Dimitrievski, who also serves as the men’s soccer coach. “Our women’s program was third nationally last season, and we wanted to build on our program’s overall success. We had a successful start to our men’s basketball program this past year, and women’s basketball is the next step.”