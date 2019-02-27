Showers sends Bolton to Class D girls finals

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Molly Showers connected on the three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bolton Eagles to the Section VII/Class D finals with a win over Keene Tuesday.

CLINTONVILLE | When Bolton senior Molly Showers first got the ball, she wanted to find her teammates.

“I looked at Maria (Baker) and she was calling me off because she was covered,” Showers said. “I just saw her mouth, shoot.”

Showers did, and the ball went through the hoop as time expired to give the Eagles a 44-41 win over the Keene Beavers in the Section VII/Class D semifinals Tuesday.

“I decided it was going to be me or it was going to be a loss so I shot it,” Showers said. “It’s just a blur right now. It’s the stuff you see in movies and the stuff you see on the news, I never thought I would be in that position, but here we are.”

“She had been working on her shot all season and had been cold today, but stepped into it and made the most timely basket of her career,” said coach Luke Schweickert. “It was huge — I’m very impressed.”

Before Showers, Keene’s Caitlyn Lopez had what appeared to be the biggest shot of the game, connecting on the three-pointer with 26 seconds left to give the Beavers a 41-39 lead.

On the next play, Baker was fouled and connected on a pair of free throws with 13.1 seconds left to tie the game at 41-41.

Keene called a timeout and advanced the ball to half court, where they inbounded and started their possession before an entry pass to the high post was deflected and stolen by Alysha McGarr.

“Coach told us to keep our head up and keep working hard,” McGarr said. “I saw Jane and threw it up there to Jane (Pfau).”

“I saw that I was open and went to go for the layup, but when I could not get there uncontested I just chucked it to Molly and I just thought, she’s got this,” followed Pfau.

“We were just hoping to get some sort of a stop,” said Schweickert. “Alysha grabbed the ball and threw it up the floor to Jane.”

“I saw five girls on the court rise up to be the best they could be, and I was so proud of them, especially Alysha,” said senior Kiara Mantz, who had fouled out of the game.

“We needed to fight tooth and nail in the second half. We knew if we did not play the way we wanted to, our season would be done.”

The buzzer-beater completed a nine-point comeback for the Eagles, who were trailing 23-14 just before the end of the first half.

“We had a rough start in the beginning and we had to pick it up,” said Baker. “Coach got us hyped up at halftime.”

“I said we are going to come back, work hard in the second half and just chip away from there,” Schweickert said.

“We never got into a good rhythm and they played great defense against us. They got some good shots from (Caitlyn) Lopez, good defense from (Emily) Whitney and (Alyssa) Summo is as good as they come.”

“We wanted to focus on boxing out in the second half because it was what we had worked on all week,” said Katelyn Van Auken.

Van Auken finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds in the win, while Baker had 16 points and four steals, Pfau fur points and McGarr two points and eight rebounds.

“We made it to semifinals every year and have not made it, so this is a big step for us,” said Van Auken.

For Keene, Alyssa Summo scored 13 points to go with 12 rebounds, while Caitlyn Lopez also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Amelia Ellis added four points and 11 rebounds, while Megan Quinn scored 12 and Emily Whitney two.

Second seed Bolton will now face top seed Westport at the Plattsburgh State Field House Friday, with tip set for 4:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Ella King and Kaeli Brack box out for Westport against Schroon Lake in the Section VII/Class D semifinals Tuesday.

WESTPORT WINS DEFENSIVE AFFAIR

The Westport Eagles were able to get out to a 19-7 halftime lead, while Schroon Lake was able to mount a third quarter comeback to close the lead to 21-19.

The Eagles responded, outscoring Schroon Lake 19-7 the rest of the way for a 40-26 win where both teams had solid defensive nights.

“It was not pretty, but we were able to score more points than they were at the end,” said Westport coach Hokey McKinley. “They were very tough, changing defenses, pushing out on their zone and switching into man, and we did not respond to it well.”

“I think it was a really important game because even though we had some trouble, we were able to stick together as a team until the end, which was very important for us,” said Abbey Schwoebel. “Schroon Lake played really strong defense and it really challenged us.”

“We didn’t run our offense as well as we have and were sloppy, but we will work on it,” said Skylar Bisselle. “This is our last Westport year and we really want to win sectionals so we are going to prepare as well as we can.”

Schwoebel and senior Kaeli Brack led the Eagles with 10 points each, with Schwoebel adding six assists in the win.

Rachel Storey and Ella King controlled the glass for Westport, as each had 14 rebounds while Storey scored nine and King, six.

Bisselle added five points to help the Eagles advance to the title game against Bolton.

“We will work on our press break and focus on trying to get better every day and our skills,” said McKinley.

Malena Gereau scored 16 points to go with eight rebounds and five steals in leading the Schroon Lake attack, while Justice Kowal had four points and five steals, Sienna Secor four points and Anna Maisonville two points to go with seven rebounds.